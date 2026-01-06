Aquablu Makes U.S. Debut at CES 2026 with 'Aquablu BOLD', Launching Personalized Hydration at Scale

Dutch scale-up backed by former Philips CEO brings AI-powered hydration infrastructure to offices, gyms, hotels, and other high-traffic spaces.

LAS VEGAS and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Dutch wellness technology company Aquablu makes its U.S. debut with the Aquablu BOLD , a next-generation hydration system designed to bring personalized, data-driven hydration into shared, high-traffic environments such as workspaces, hotels, and gyms. Already deployed across hundreds of locations in Europe, Aquablu is moving hydration beyond bottled water and one-size-fits-all wellness perks, turning it into an intelligent infrastructure that adapts to individual needs at scale.

The Aquablu BOLD allows users to personalize their hydration across five water types, such as ambient and two varying levels of sparkling, in addition to interchangeable temperatures (chilled and two hot options), six vitamin- and mineral-infused flavors in varying intensities, and three functional boosts such as electrolytes, protein, caffeine, and soon, collagen—all without using single-use plastic.

Personalized Hydration Built for Scale

For decades, workplace hydration has barely changed. Sugar-loaded drinks, coffee, or plain tap water have been the default — built for convenience, not for how people actually perform, recover, or feel throughout the day.

Aquablu BOLD introduces a different approach. It is powered by AURA, Aquablu's smart operating system that connects the physical hydration hub to the personal experience of each user.

As people use Aquablu BOLD, AURA runs quietly in the background. It learns from how and when someone drinks, adapts to taste preferences and lifestyle patterns, and can now integrate wearable data to make hydration more relevant in the moment. At the same time, AURA manages the system itself — monitoring usage, coordinating replenishment, and ensuring reliable performance across locations.

This dual role is what makes personalization possible at scale.

For operators, hydration becomes visible and easy to manage through one centralized platform. For users, the experience remains effortless and intuitive — hydration that adapts to their moment, suggesting electrolytes after a workout, adjusting taste to personal preference, and getting smarter with every use.

Connected through an hydration app, BOLD forms a network of smart hydration hubs across locations. Generic, one-size-fits-all water is being redefined by personalized drinks with targeted wellness boosts, an AI-powered hydration coach that gets smarter with every use, and smart infrastructure, all enabled by the same intelligent backbone.

"After an intense workout, Aquablu BOLD recommends the Immunity variant with extra electrolytes and protein," said Marnix Stokvis, Co-Founder of Aquablu. "The more I use it, the better it starts predicting my hydration need."

Designed for Operators. Defensible for Employers.

Aquablu BOLD is a fully freestanding, plug-and-play system designed for seamless implementation in offices, gyms, hotels, airports, and other high-traffic spaces.

For operators and facility teams, AURA additionally provides real-time insights into device status, performance, and consumption patterns, while automating inventory management. When flavors or boosts run low, replacement signals are sent instantly, completely unburdening facility managers while guaranteeing a consistent user experience. The system delivers measurable usage data, reduced plastic waste, and a daily-use wellness benefit that can be justified to facilities, HR, and finance teams alike - meeting growing demand for in-office and high-traffic wellness experiences that feel modern, relevant, and personalized.

"Employees don't want generic wellness perks anymore," said Marc van Zuylen, Co-Founder of Aquablu. "They want benefits that reflect how they actually live and work. Aquablu BOLD positions hydration not as a perk, but as essential infrastructure that supports energy, focus, and performance throughout the day."

From European Growth to a Global Stage

Founded in 2018, Aquablu has expanded rapidly across Europe, serving hundreds of enterprise offices and tens of thousands of daily users.

The company's momentum was recently reinforced by a €7 million seed round led by Frans van Houten, former CEO of Philips. Aquablu has been recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies and has received multiple design and innovation awards including the Red Dot Design Award and CBRE Innovation Award.

Experience the Future of Hydration at CES

At CES, Aquablu is transforming the exhibition floor into a hydration oasis where design, technology, and taste converge. Visitors can experience the Aquablu BOLD firsthand as mixologists serve signature drinks freshly dispensed from the system, proving that hydration is no longer a boring obligation, but essential fuel for peak performance.

Originally a B2B company, Aquablu consciously chose CES's global stage to demonstrate how smart hydration changes not only workspaces but also people's daily lives. With Aquablu BOLD, the company shows that water can become an integral part of modern wellness and performance culture, where personalized technology and health come together.

For more information or to request a brochure, please visit Aquablu.com

About CES

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world's largest technology trade show, held annually in Las Vegas. The event serves as the international stage for innovation, where companies from over 150 countries present their latest products and technologies. With over 130,000 visitors and more than 4,000 exhibitors, CES is a key meeting place for brands, investors, and media shaping the future of technology and consumer trends.

About Aquablu

Aquablu is redefining hydration for modern offices and high-traffic spaces with smart, health-focused technology and bold flavor experiences. Aquablu delivers freshly purified water in hot, cold and sparkling varieties, enriched with functional flavors. Every system is supported by AURA, the intelligent platform that monitors performance, ensures uptime, and provides real-time insights across all locations. Ranked number 12 fastest growing start-up in the Benelux and Nordics by Sifted, placed in the top three of the Deloitte Fast 50, and recognized with the Red Dot Design Award and the CBRE Innovation Award. Aquablu's mission is clear: hydrate one billion people to thrive every day.

SOURCE Aquablu