Aquaculture Feed Market recorded a 6.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Driven by Frequent Product Launches Featuring Innovative Ingredients | Technavio

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our aquaculture feed market report covers the following areas:

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growth of the global aquaculture feed market is being driven by the increasing number of new product launches featuring innovative ingredients. Both regional and global vendors are focusing on the usage of healthier oils and other raw materials while manufacturing their aquaculture feed products. Therefore, frequent product launches will positively drive the demand of the market.

However, the instability in the prices of aquaculture feed ingredients and additives will be a major challenge for the aquaculture feed market. Soybean, corn, fish meal, fish oil, rice, wheat, and others are some of the most commonly used ingredients for aquaculture feed. The prices of these ingredients have been witnessing a high degree of instability for the past few years, which, in turn, has been adversely impacting the prices of aquaculture feed globally. The major additives used to enhance the quality and value of aquaculture feed are amino acids, antibiotics, vitamins and minerals, feed acidifiers, and others. There have been significant variations in the prices of various aquaculture feed additives as well in the past few years, which is causing price instability in the global aquaculture feed market.

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Fish Feed



Mollusk Feed



Crustacean Feed



Other Aquaculture Feed

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The aquaculture feed market share growth in the fish feed segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rising production of aquaculture products, such as fish, and the increasing investments in the development of new fisheries worldwide are the major factors that will drive the growth of the fish feed product segment.

share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The rising production of aquaculture products, such as fish, and the increasing investments in the development of new fisheries worldwide are the major factors that will drive the growth of the fish feed product segment. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Vietnam, and India are the key markets for aquaculture feed in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions.

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaculture feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aquaculture feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aquaculture feed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaculture feed market vendors

Aquaculture Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Land O Lakes Inc., Nutreco NV, and Schouw and Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fish feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mollusk feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Crustacean feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other aquaculture feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aller Aqua AS

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Land O Lakes Inc.

Nutreco NV

Schouw and Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

