Aquaculture Feed Market size to grow by USD 16,219.6 million from 2022 to 2027, Aller Aqua AS and Alltech Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Although frequent product launches, growing technological advancement, and rising usage of high-standard raw materials for achieving better-quality products will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aquaculture Feed Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The aquaculture feed market is segmented as follows:

Product

Fish Feed



Mollusk Feed



Crustacean Feed



Other Aquaculture Feed

Form Factor

Wet



Dry

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the fish feed segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Fish feed occupies a large share in the market and is mainly made from a combination of ingredients such as fishmeal, fish oil, vegetable protein, animal protein, wheat, rice, soybean, corn, and feed additives such as amino acids, vitamins and minerals, and feed acidifiers. The main consumers of fish feed are various types of fish, including trout, Atlantic salmon, pink salmon, perch, flounder, carp, catfish, and tilapia. The rising production of aquaculture products such as fish and increasing investment in developing new fisheries around the world are the major factors driving the growth of the fish feed products segment during the forecast period. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Aquaculture Feed Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the aquaculture feed market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grand Fish Feed, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., IB Group, Land O Lakes Inc., National Aquaculture Group, Nutreco N.V., Olmix SA, Ridley Corp. Ltd., Schouw and Co., The Waterbase Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., and Viet Uc Seafood Corp.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Aller Aqua AS - The company offers aqua feed to various sea species such as Atlantic salmon freshwater, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon, meager, sea bass to enhance nutrition supplements and boost immunity levels.

The company offers aqua feed to various sea species such as Atlantic salmon freshwater, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon, meager, sea bass to enhance nutrition supplements and boost immunity levels. Alltech Inc. - The company offers aquaculture feed phytogenic compound plant derivatives which are designed to feed fish for enhancing nutrition supplements.

The company offers aquaculture feed phytogenic compound plant derivatives which are designed to feed fish for enhancing nutrition supplements. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers ocialis aqua feed which is designed to feed fish and shrimp to enhance essential nutrients such as amino acids, fatty acids, and vitamins.

Aquaculture Feed Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Frequent product launches are significantly driving the growth of the aquaculture feed market.

The growth is because aquaculture is an evolving field and companies are constantly looking for new ways to improve the nutritional value and efficiency of their feed.

New products hitting the market include various innovations such as varied types of essential nutrient.

For example, in 2023 Skretting announced the opening of a new shrimp and fish feed facility in Surat, India .

. The launch of these products reflects changing consumer demand for sustainably sourced, nutritious seafood, advances in scientific research on fish nutrition, and new regulations and policies impacting aquaculture practices.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth for aquaculture feed market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing aquaculture production and consumption across the globe is a major trend impacting the growth of the aquaculture feed market.

The growing demand and popularity of aquaculture products in various parts of the world have forced farmers and aquaculture producers to increase their aquaculture production.

Therefore, it is imperative that farmers and producers use high-quality feeds in order to obtain healthier aquaculture products, which is a key factor in the growth of the market.

Carp, shrimp, tilapia, salmon, trout, and freshwater crayfish are the world's largest consumers of farmed feed.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Price volatility of aquaculture feed ingredients and additives is threatening the growth of the aquaculture feed market.

Soybeans, corn, fishmeal, fish oil, rice and wheat are some of the most commonly used ingredients in aquaculture feeds, which has a negative impact on feed prices.

The main additives used to improve the quality and value of aquaculture feeds are amino acids, antibiotics, vitamins and minerals, feed acidifiers, and others.

In the recent years, there have been large fluctuations in the prices of various aquaculture feed additives, resulting in price volatility in the market.

Hence, price volatility of aquaculture feed ingredients and additives has become a major challenge that is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Aquaculture Feed Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaculture feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aquaculture feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aquaculture feed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaculture feed market vendors

Aquaculture Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,219.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Vietnam, India, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grand Fish Feed, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., IB Group, Land O Lakes Inc., National Aquaculture Group, Nutreco N.V., Olmix SA, Ridley Corp. Ltd., Schouw and Co., The Waterbase Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., and Viet Uc Seafood Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

