Aquaculture Industry's Sustainability & Circular Economy Forecasted to Register a 9.5% CAGR Through 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and the Circular Economy in the Global Aquaculture Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global sustainability and the circular economy in the aquaculture industry analyzes the current and future growth potential of the aquaculture value chain from a sustainability point of view.

There is a growing demand for protein as the population expands, which will continue to rise as urbanization and income levels rise. An environmentally beneficial way to feed and provide the world's population with protein products is through aquaculture. The report estimates that the sustainability and circular economy in the global aquaculture industry was $1.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a 9.5% CAGR by 2030.

The rapid growth of the aquaculture market is driven by escalating global demand for seafood, a burgeoning population, and diminishing wild fish stocks. As traditional fishing methods struggle to meet these demands, the aquaculture sector has expanded to bridge the gap. However, this expansion presents ecological challenges, including water pollution, disease outbreaks, and habitat destruction.

The study covers a detailed analysis of the key markets - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa - and focuses on the following segments: sustainable feed (insects, organic fish feed, plant-based feeds), RAS and other treatment infrastructure (capital investment for water treatment solutions for aquaculture farms), biosolids and resource recovery (value-added processing and resource recovery), and IoT and digital solutions. This research service provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of key sustainable aquaculture solutions.
Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Metrics
  • 6P Framework for the Future of the Sustainability and Circular Economy - More with Less
  • 6P Framework - Policies, Products, and Processes
  • 6P Framework - Platforms, Partnerships, and People
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Aquatic Food Consumption and Its Impact on the Aquaculture Market
  • Fisheries and Aquaculture Production
  • RASs
  • Sustainable Feeds for Aquaculture
  • Biosolids and Resource Recovery
  • Digitalization in Aquaculture
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Segment
    • Revenue Forecast by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Feed
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainable RAS Technologies
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - IoT and Cloud-based Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Resource Recovery of Biosolids as Sustainable Feedstocks

Companies to Action

  • Key Companies in the Sustainability and Circular Economy Value Chain of the Global Aquaculture Industry
  • BioFishency
  • Atlantium
  • Skretting
  • Veolia
  • Fish Welfare Initiative (FWI) and FRD Japan
  • Entofood and Innovafeed
  • Aquabyte and eFishery
  • Nutrition Technologies and GEA

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • NA
  • LATAM

