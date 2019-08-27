Aquaculture Market - Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Aquaculture Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global aquaculture market.It provides historical data of 2014 along with actual data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791895/?utm_source=PRN

The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on parent market for global market.It includes drivers and restraints of the global aquaculture market and their impact on each region during the forecast period.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for the aquaculture market. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategy overview.The dashboard provides detailed comparison of aquaculture manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, culture type, and region. The report includes aquaculture market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Oceania, Japan and MEA.

Global Aquaculture Market: Segmentation

Based on culture type, the report has segmented the aquaculture market into marine water and fresh water. Based on the product type, the aquaculture market is segmented into Fish (Tuna and Swordfish, Tilapia, Salmons, and others), Molluscs, Crustaceans (Shrimps and Prawns and others), and Seaweed.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of aquaculture market in the different regions.Top-down approach has been used to estimate the aquaculture market by countries.

Global market numbers by culture type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country's demand.Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of product type.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover's, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Aquaculture Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global aquaculture market. Some of the major companies operating in the global aquaculture market are Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., MOWI ASA, Austevoll Seafood ASA, SalMar ASA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Campania Pesquera Camanchaca SA, Tassal Group Ltd., Multiexport Foods SA, and P/F Bakkafrost Holding.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Aquaculture Market– By Culture Type

Marine water

Fresh water

Global Aquaculture Market– By Product Type

Fish Tuna and Swordfish Tilapia Salmons Others

Molluscs

Crustaceans

Shrimps and Prawns

Giant tiger prawn

Gulf prawn

Whiteleg shrimp

Others

Others

Seaweed

Global Aquaculture Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791895/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

