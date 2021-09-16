Aquaculture Market Report by Technavio estimates $ 48.88 Bn growth during 2020-2024

The growing awareness about the nutrition of aquaculture products will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increased preference for organic aquaculture is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the increased prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species might negatively impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Ltd., and Tassal Group Ltd, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into freshwater fish, crustaceans, mollusks, diadromous fish, and others. The market growth in the freshwater fish segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Freshwater fish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Crustacean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mollusks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diadromous fish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1

Freshwater aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

Market Segmentation by Other 2

Market segments

Comparison by Other2

Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Floating-cage culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other2

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc.

Cooke Aquaculture, Inc.

Eastern Fish Co.

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mowi ASA

NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.

Tassal Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

