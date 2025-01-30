Aquaculture Market to grow by USD 105.97 Billion from 2025-2029, driven by rising awareness of aquaculture products, AI's impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global aquaculture market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.97 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Rising awareness of aquaculture products is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of new aquaculture species. However, growing prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species poses a challenge. Key market players include Alpha Aqua AS, Austevoll Seafood ASA, BKV Industries Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Camanchaca SA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Farallon Aquaculture, Huon Aquaculture, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE, Nissui Corp., PF Bakkafrost, SalMar ASA, Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, and The Waterbase Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquaculture Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Aquaculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 105967.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Norway, US, Brazil, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Alpha Aqua AS, Austevoll Seafood ASA, BKV Industries Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Camanchaca SA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Farallon Aquaculture, Huon Aquaculture, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE, Nissui Corp., PF Bakkafrost, SalMar ASA, Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, and The Waterbase Ltd.

Market Driver

Aquaculture, a key sector in the agricultural industry, focuses on the cultivation of aquatic animals and plants. Seafood growers raise fin fishes like carp, mollusks, crabs, and more using various rearing processes. Seaweed is also cultivated for human consumption and as bioagricultural inputs. Industrialization in aquaculture includes the use of equipment and modern production methods to increase productivity. Aquatic plants, bio-pesticides, and other inputs are essential for protecting crops from predators and maintaining hygiene standards. Changing lifestyles and consumption patterns have led to an increase in demand for animal protein, making aquaculture a significant source of livelihood for many. Finfish generics like salmon, trout, and tench, as well as shellfish, are popular choices. Offshore and open aquaculture methods are used to increase fish output, while inland fish production is also on the rise. Technological advances have led to the development of modern practices like aquaponics, reducing organic waste and increasing efficiency. The industry adheres to strict standards for disease-free fish and hygiene. With the growing vegan and vegetarian population, plant-based items like Sea-chi, seaweed kimchi, and sea-beet kraut are gaining popularity. Aquaculture faces challenges such as environmental risks, water pollution, and the need for professionalization and modernization practices. Genetic concepts are being explored to increase productivity and improve fish reproduction through chromosome manipulation. The sector also faces competition from other protein sources and must adapt to changing consumer preferences and population growth.

The global aquaculture market is witnessing a significant development in the introduction of new aquaculture species. This trend is primarily fueled by the rising consumer demand for fish and seafood as a protein source and the need to diversify the range of farmed species. Traditionally, aquaculture has focused on a few common species like salmon, shrimp, and tilapia. However, to meet the escalating demand, the industry is expanding its offerings to include new species such as barramundi, cobia, and yellowtail kingfish. These newcomers are gaining popularity due to their high nutritional value, distinctive flavors, and growing market appeal.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

Aquaculture, also known as aqua farming, is a vital sector in the global food industry, focusing on the cultivation of aquatic animals, finfish like carp, mollusks such as crabs, and aquatic plants. Growers face several challenges in this industry. Limited cultivable land and changing lifestyles have led to industrialization, requiring modernization practices and professionalization. Rearing processes involve stocking, feeding, protection from predators, and ensuring productivity. Bioagricultural inputs like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and fertilizers are essential for optimal growth. Seaweed cultivation is another significant aspect of aquaculture, providing a source of livelihood and contributing to crop production. Changing consumption patterns and industry standards call for disease-free fish and adherence to hygiene standards. Offshore and open aquaculture methods expand production possibilities. The agricultural sector's technological advances have led to innovations like aquaponics, reducing organic waste and increasing fish output. As populations grow and diets shift towards high-protein, full-service and quick-service restaurants demand more seafood. However, environmental risks, water pollution, and concerns for biodiversity remain challenges. Modernization practices include the use of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and fertilizers in freshwater, brackish water, and marine environments. Genetic variation in finfish generics, such as salmon, trout, and tench, is crucial for fish reproduction, which can be enhanced through chromosome manipulation. Shellfish, including mollusks, are essential sources of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, contributing to food supply security. Inland fish production is also essential, with species like sea bass, octopus, prawns, and seals being farmed. Luxury pearls and other marine fish species are highly valued for their unique properties. Fishing techniques continue to evolve, with eels, rays, carps, and sea bream being popular targets. However, challenges persist, including the impact of climate change, disease outbreaks, and the need for sustainable practices. The vegan and vegetarian population's increasing demand for plant-based items like Sea-chi, sea-beet kraut, and seaweed kimchi, presents opportunities for innovation in the sector. In conclusion, the aquaculture industry faces numerous challenges, including the need for efficient production methods, adherence to industry standards, and addressing environmental concerns. Despite these challenges, the sector continues to evolve, driven by technological advances, changing consumption patterns, and the growing demand for sustainable, high-quality seafood.

The global aquaculture market faces a substantial challenge due to the increasing prevalence of diseases among farmed aquatic species. These diseases can lead to significant losses in production and profitability for the industry. Seafood is an essential component of the global economy, but marine diseases can decrease its economic value by reducing the quality, growth, and survival of aquatic life. Infectious diseases, such as those affecting oysters, shrimp, abalone, and other farmed fish, can result in billions of dollars in losses annually. The crowded and stressful conditions of aquaculture environments can exacerbate the impact of these diseases.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This aquaculture market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Fresh water aquaculture

1.2 Marine water aquaculture

1.3 Brackish water aquaculture Culture 2.1 Net pen culture

2.2 Floating cage culture

2.3 Pond culture

2.4 Rice field culture Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fresh water aquaculture- Freshwater aquaculture is an essential sector in the global aquaculture industry, utilizing ponds, tanks, and cages for fish and other aquaculture products. The industry's growth is driven by the declining fish population in oceans and rivers, making freshwater aquaculture increasingly popular. Small-scale and large-scale farmers and producers operate extensively in this sector. Freshwater bodies also produce organically certified aquaculture organisms, a current trend. Common carp, catfish, giant gourami, Nile tilapia, and ornamental fish are the primary species cultivated. Common carp and Nile tilapia dominate production. Government support and export demand for ornamental fish are expected to boost growth. Consequently, freshwater aquaculture's adoption is projected to expand, fueling the global aquaculture market's growth.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Aquaculture, also known as aqua farming, is the practice of cultivating aquatic animals, including fin fishes like carp, and mollusks such as crabs, in controlled environments. This method of seafood production is increasingly important due to population growth and the demand for sustainable sources of protein, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients. Aquatic animals are raised in various types of water systems, including ponds, tanks, and net pens. Rearing processes include stocking, feeding, and providing optimal water conditions. Seaweed cultivation is also a part of aquaculture, which provides valuable nutrients and can be used as animal feed or human food. Technological advances have led to more efficient and sustainable methods of aquaculture, including inland fish production and recirculating aquaculture systems.

Market Research Overview

Aquaculture is the farming of aquatic animals, including fin fishes such as carp, salmon, trout, and mollusks like crabs, shrimp, and oysters, as well as aquatic plants like seaweed. It is a growing industry that utilizes cultivable land and crop production methods to increase productivity and efficiency. Industrialization has played a significant role in the development of aquaculture, with the use of bioagricultural inputs like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and fertilizers, as well as advanced equipment and production methods. Aquaculture provides a source of livelihood for many people and is becoming increasingly important due to changing lifestyles and a growing working population. The industry includes various rearing processes, such as stocking, feeding, protection from predators, and disease management. Seaweed cultivation is also a part of aquaculture, with products like Sea-chi, seaweed kimchi, and sea-beet kraut gaining popularity for their nutritional benefits. Aquaculture production methods include offshore and open systems, and the industry is subject to industry standards for hygiene, disease-free fish, and environmental risk. Aquaculture is a significant contributor to food supply security, providing a source of animal protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients. With population growth and technological advances, there is a growing focus on inland fish production, high-protein diets, and reducing organic waste through practices like aquaponics. The industry faces challenges such as water pollution, disease outbreaks, and the impact on biodiversity. Genetic concepts and modernization practices are being explored to increase fish output and improve fish reproduction through techniques like chromosome manipulation. Aquaculture also includes the cultivation of luxury items like pearls and the use of fishing techniques for species like seals, dolphins, and turtles. The industry is subject to changing consumption patterns and the increasing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, as well as the need to meet the demand for animal protein and omega-3 fatty acids in marine fish species.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Fresh Water Aquaculture



Marine Water Aquaculture



Brackish Water Aquaculture

Culture

Net Pen Culture



Floating Cage Culture



Pond Culture



Rice Field Culture

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio