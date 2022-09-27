Aquaculture Market to Record a CAGR of 4.27%, Increased Presence of Better Aquaculture Strains from Different Farming Methods to Drive Growth - Technavio

Sep 27, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aquaculture market will be driven by factors such as the increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods. Cultivating wild fish in an aquaculture environment can lead to gene frequencies due to selectivity. Breeding strains for improved growth of aquaculture species increase due to selective breeding, which helps in disease resistance. Interspecific hybridization is another method to improve strains, which helps in raising growth rate, improving flesh quality, producing sterile animals, rising tolerance and disease resistance, and manipulating sex ratios. As a result, the global aquaculture market is expected to experience a rise in genetic improvement efforts during the forecast period.
The aquaculture market size is expected to grow by USD 51.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis by Technavio. Download FREE PDF Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The aquaculture market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players compete on factors such as quality, price, brand, and variety. The acquisition of new brands and various partnerships will provide opportunities for leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the global aquaculture market during the forecast period. Many global players are expected to expand their presence across the world. The competition among key players will lead to the introduction of many innovative ways of producing aquatic products.
Aquaculture Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Freshwater fish market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Crustacean market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mollusks market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Diadromous fish market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Aquaculture Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Freshwater aquaculture market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Marine water aquaculture market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Brackish water aquaculture market - size and forecast 2021-2026
Aquaculture Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Net pen culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Floating-cage culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Pond culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rice-field culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026
Aquaculture Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Revenue-generating Product Segments
The freshwater fish market segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as conservation efforts of freshwater fish species in their natural habitats.
Major Aquaculture Companies
- American Abalone Farms
- Bakkafrost PF
- Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Eastern Fish Co.
- Grupo Farallon Aquaculture
- Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd.
- International Holdings Co. PJSC
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Mowi ASA
- NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA
- Norway Royal Salmon ASA
- Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.
- Shanghai Kaichuang International Marine Resources Co. Ltd.
- Stolt Nielsen Ltd.
- Tassal Group Ltd.
- Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc.
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.
- Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.
- PJSC Russian Aquaculture
|
Aquaculture Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 51.94 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.05
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 80%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Abalone Farms, Bakkafrost PF, Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Eastern Fish Co., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd., International Holdings Co. PJSC, Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., Shanghai Kaichuang International Marine Resources Co. Ltd., Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Tassal Group Ltd., Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc., Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Zoneco Group Co. Ltd., and PJSC Russian Aquaculture
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
