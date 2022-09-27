Aquaculture Market to Record a CAGR of 4.27%, Increased Presence of Better Aquaculture Strains from Different Farming Methods to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aquaculture market will be driven by factors such as the increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods. Cultivating wild fish in an aquaculture environment can lead to gene frequencies due to selectivity. Breeding strains for improved growth of aquaculture species increase due to selective breeding, which helps in disease resistance. Interspecific hybridization is another method to improve strains, which helps in raising growth rate, improving flesh quality, producing sterile animals, rising tolerance and disease resistance, and manipulating sex ratios. As a result, the global aquaculture market is expected to experience a rise in genetic improvement efforts during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquaculture Market 2022-2026

The aquaculture market size is expected to grow by USD 51.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Vendor Landscape

The aquaculture market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players compete on factors such as quality, price, brand, and variety. The acquisition of new brands and various partnerships will provide opportunities for leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the global aquaculture market during the forecast period. Many global players are expected to expand their presence across the world. The competition among key players will lead to the introduction of many innovative ways of producing aquatic products.

Aquaculture Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Freshwater fish market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Crustacean market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mollusks market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Diadromous fish market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aquaculture Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Freshwater aquaculture market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Marine water aquaculture market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Brackish water aquaculture market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aquaculture Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Net pen culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Floating-cage culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pond culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rice-field culture market - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aquaculture Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The freshwater fish market segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as conservation efforts of freshwater fish species in their natural habitats.

Major Aquaculture Companies

American Abalone Farms

Bakkafrost PF

Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Eastern Fish Co.

Grupo Farallon Aquaculture

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd.

International Holdings Co. PJSC

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mowi ASA

NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.

Shanghai Kaichuang International Marine Resources Co. Ltd.

Stolt Nielsen Ltd.

Tassal Group Ltd.

Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc.

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

PJSC Russian Aquaculture

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market by Species and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aquatic feed ingredients and products market share is expected to increase by 12.12 million tons from 2020 to 2025.

Aquaculture Market in Indonesia by Environment, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aquaculture market size in Indonesia has the potential to grow by 9240 thousand tons during 2020-2025.

Aquaculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key consumer countries China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Abalone Farms, Bakkafrost PF, Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Eastern Fish Co., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd., International Holdings Co. PJSC, Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., Shanghai Kaichuang International Marine Resources Co. Ltd., Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Tassal Group Ltd., Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc., Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Zoneco Group Co. Ltd., and PJSC Russian Aquaculture Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

