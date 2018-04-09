Aquaculture Market to Witness Significant Demand for Crustacean, Salmon, Sea Bass and Sea Bream Till 2020 | Million Insights

The global Aquaculture Market is expected to be valued at USD 202.96 billion by 2020. This may be primarily attributed to the growing seafood consumption paired with rising economic importance associated with fisheries. The proportion of aquaculture in the global fisheries industry has so far been small compared to captured fish, thus, considerable efforts are being made to enhance aquaculture activities worldwide. The aquaculture market is anticipated to surpass the capture fisheries market as the primary source for seafood consumption. Aquaculture is defined as the cultivation of fresh, marine and brackish water species such as oysters, fish, and shrimp under guided climatic conditions. It includes varied activities such as shrimp farming, oyster farming, and fish farming.

The depleting volume of captured fish in the global reserves due to extensive fishing in the past two to three decades is considered as one of the major driving factors for industry growth. Growing consumer concerns associated with the consumption of fish and other fish products followed by a surge in consumption of fish is expected to spur product demand over the next few years. The enhanced practice of poly-culture systems such as fish and rice farming, designed to increase yield is envisaged to open new avenues for industry growth. Escalating demand for seafood owing to rising population coupled with increasing buyer purchasing power is anticipated to catapult growth. Growing belief of fish being a heart-healthy form of the protein is also expected to drive product demand significantly.

Lack of technological development and adverse environmental conditions are anticipated to hamper growth. The market being pregnable to the unfavorable climatic condition has led to the outbreak of several diseases. Additionally, unsustainable development may damage the already stressed coastal areas. The aforementioned factors may hinder production and the overall industry growth over the next seven years.

Browse 94 page research report with TOC on "Global Aquaculture Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aquaculture-market

The industry can be segmented on the basis of culture environment and product. On the basis of culture environment, the market can be segmented into brackish water, fresh water and marine water. Based on product, the market can be segmented into sea bass, mackerel, milkfish, crustaceans, carps, sea bream, trout, salmon, mollusks, catfish, and turbot. Fresh water may emerge as the fastest growing culture environment segment. Factors such as simulation of the culture environment in enclosed areas including concrete raceways, cages and ponds are likely to contribute towards industry growth. Marine water is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing consumer demand for fishes breed in sea water.

Carps are expected to emerge as the fastest growing fish species and may account for the largest share over the forecast period. Carps have the ability to breed in less than ideal environmental conditions which have significantly resulted it in being one of the majorly farmed aquatic species in this industry. Carps are also widely used in poly culture systems such as fish and rice farming which may further propel demand. Further, mollusks such as clams and mussels being an important food source are expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years. This may be primarily attributed to escalating demand for mollusks owing to increasing consumer awareness pertaining to the health benefits associated with the consumption of mollusks. The increasing use of mollusks in poly culture is intensified by the factor that its presence in water bodies and tanks helps in maintaining a good quality of water by filtering contaminants, sediments and nutrition.

The industry is also anticipated to witness significant demand for products including Crustacean, Salmon, Sea bass and sea bream. Crustacean is expected to witness high demand in nutritional seafood segment owing to its high protein content which appropriately satisfies the customers' demand for nutritional seafood. Mackerel being rich in omega-3 fatty acids content is considered a significant sea food which is required for balanced metabolism. In addition, Salmon has a rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and protein and is considered a healthy food. Sea bream and Sea bass have a rich content of selenium, vitamin B6, magnesium and phosphorous and are thus preferred as a low-calorie diet.

China is expected to account for the largest market share in the global aquaculture market owing to induced conditions, easy availability of natural resources and cheap labor which are presumed to contribute significantly towards regional growth over the next few years. Asia Pacific region excluding China may grow at a healthy pace owing to technological innovations and perfect climatic condition. Notable companies in this industry include Cermaq ASA, Nireus Aquaculture S.A, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Blue Ridge Aquaculture and Assal Group Ltd. Companies emphasize on developing innovative ways and strictly takes measures to protect stock fishes from diseases and death in order to increase profitability and market share.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Aquaculture Culture Environment Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Fresh Water

Marine Water

Brackish Water

Aquaculture Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Carps

Crustaceans

Mackerel

Milkfish

Mollusks

Salmon

Sea Bass

Sea Bream

Trout

Other species

Aquaculture Region Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding China )

(excluding ) China

RoW

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

SOURCE Million Insights