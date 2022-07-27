Aquacycl and Aspen Distillers to Install Sustainable Wastewater Treatment for the Greenfield Distillery

Onsite, energy-neutral wastewater treatment will clean the water without carbon emissions.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Distillers announced that they will use Aquacycl's BioElectrochemical Treatment Technology (BETT®) for wastewater treatment at the greenfield site. The energy-neutral, onsite wastewater treatment will treat effluent — or wastewater — generated onsite without carbon emissions and promote improved water quality and quantity to the Colorado River Basin. The project will provide the option for nutrient-rich, irrigation quality water that will be reused for agriculture on the adjacent farm.

Aspen Distillers' new facility aims to be the nation's most sustainable distillery. Aquacycl's BioElectrochemical Treatment Technology (BETT®) is a modular energy-neutral, onsite wastewater treatment as a service that will treat wastewater generated onsite without carbon emissions and promote improved water quality and quantity to the Colorado River Basin.

Aspen Distillers' new facility aims to be the nation's most sustainable distillery. Located in Pitkin County within the upper Colorado River Basin, the ability to meet all water quality discharge levels was paramount to obtaining permit approvals and support from the local authorities.

Will Sarni, CEO of Water Foundry and the Future of Water: Colorado River Basin Fund says, "The Aquacycl and Aspen Distillers partnership is an excellent example of how innovative technologies can solve water challenges within the Colorado River Basin. The watershed is acutely impacted by climate change and the commitment by Aspen Distillers to adopt innovative technologies is exactly what we need to build a more sustainable and resilient Colorado River Basin."

Founder and CEO of Aspen Distillers, Matthew Patel, says, "We are thrilled to partner with Aquacycl to realize the vision of a sustainable distillery with a direct vision on the environment. This partnership is one way that we are incorporating sustainability in all aspects of our distillery, from the initial design through operation."

The multi-year service contract provides wastewater treatment as a service for the wastewater produced at the distillery. Aquacycl's patented system removes the bulk organics in the wastewater, providing the availability of nutrient-rich water that will be used to support adjacent agriculture. The system does not generate methane and mitigates 90% more GHG emissions than conventional treatment technologies.

Aquacycl's BETT® systems use naturally existing, locally-sourced bacteria that simultaneously break down organic matter in the wastewater and release electrons, which are captured as direct current and used to offset the power consumption of the system. Aquacycl's modular systems are remotely monitored and controlled in real-time. They also provide guaranteed permit compliance.

"We are excited to apply new, sustainable technologies that can improve watershed health within this critical basin," Orianna Bretschger, CEO and Founder of Aquacycl says. "This collaborative approach to treatment and distribution provides reuse opportunities with minimal impact on the basin, and simultaneously mitigates greenhouse gas emissions. This is a win-win-win for the community, Aspen Distillers and Aquacycl."

About Aquacycl

Aquacycl (www.aquacycl.com) helps companies take climate action by providing wastewater treatment as a service that mitigates up to 90% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Aquacycl enables industrial customers to maintain healthy watersheds by simplifying complex, tough to treat wastewater; and provides the only technology for treatment of high-strength organic wastewater without dilution. Aquacycl provides permanent and mobile systems through competitive service plans; and strives to be the leading global provider of climate-focused decentralized wastewater treatment applications.

About Aspen Distillers

Aspen Distillers (www.aspendistillers.com) was founded by Matthew Patel who assembled an ecosystem of talent to develop the first distillery in Pitkin County. The project is inspired by Aspen's beauty and is firmly anchored in the "Aspen Idea" — first articulated in the 1940s — that human beings reach their highest level when the mind, body and spirit are empowered by nature's beauty. Aspen Distillers has built its foundation on a commitment to protecting the environment, corporate responsibility and sustainability. The distillery will meet LEED Platinum certification and will go through a one-year audit governed by the International Living Future Institute to meet the Living Building Challenge, the most rigorous award for regenerative building practices.

Media Contact:

Juli Iacuaniello

858.405.6476

[email protected]

SOURCE Aquacycl