Aquafeed Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $260.5 Billion by 2028 at a 9% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 May, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aquafeed market size reached US$ 155.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 260.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2028.

Over the years, aquaculture has become a popular means of food production which includes farming of fish, crustaceans and molluscs. In aquaculture, fish feed on pellets rather than wild sources such as plankton, insects or other fish.

Aquafeed is generally prepared by combining different raw materials and additives, such as fish feed and fish oil, depending upon the age of the animal and requirements of the species. It offers a wide variety of nutritional, growth-promoting and immune-resistant benefits to the farmed aquatic animals. Aquafeed is produced in two forms which include pressure-pelleted feed and extruded bits. Amongst these, extruded bits float on the surface of water, whereas pressure-pelleted feed sinks into water.

Recently, there has been a rise in the overall consumption of seafood which has given a boost to the aquaculture activities. This is one of the primary factors which has triggered the growth of the aquafeed market. In addition to this, consumers have become aware about the benefits offered by high-quality seafood products.

This has, in turn, had a positive influence on the supply of improved aquafeed across the globe. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the availability of vast arable area in order to cultivate corn, soybean, wheat and maize which are the main ingredients used for the production of aquafeed. Moreover, a rise in the mass production of fish and limited accessibility of marine feed resources are some of the other factors which have been proliferating the growth of the global aquafeed market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

  • Carps
  • Marine Shrimps
  • Tilapias
  • Catfishes
  • Marine Fishes
  • Salmons
  • Freshwater Crustaceans
  • Trout
  • Others

Carps accounted for the largest share in the global aquafeed market.

Breakup by Ingredients:

  • Soybean
  • Corn
  • Fish Meal
  • Fish Oil
  • Additives
  • Others

Currently, soybean dominates this market.

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Chile
  • Peru
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Others

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global aquafeed market.

Breakup by Additives:

  • Vitamins and Minerals
  • Antioxidants
  • Feed Enzymes
  • Others

Based on the additives vitamins and minerals represented the largest category.

Breakup by Product Form:

  • Pellets
  • Extruded
  • Powdered
  • Liquid

On the basis of the product form, pellets dominated the global aquafeed market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global aquafeed market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aquafeed industry in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global aquafeed market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regions in the global aquafeed market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aquafeed market?
  • What is the breakup of the global aquafeed market based on species?
  • What is the breakup of the global aquafeed market based on the ingredient type?
  • What is the breakup of the global aquafeed market based on the product form?
  • What is the breakup of the global aquafeed market based on the additives?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aquafeed market?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aquafeed market?
  • How has the aquafeed market performed so far in the Asia Pacific?
  • How has the aquafeed market performed so far in Europe?
  • How has the aquafeed market performed so far in Latin America?
  • How has the aquafeed market performed in the Middle East and Africa?
  • How has the aquafeed market performed so far in North America?
  • What is the structure of the global aquafeed market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global aquafeed market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Aquafeed Industry

6 Market Breakup by Region

7 Market Breakup by Species

8 Market Breakup by Ingredients

9 Market Breakup by Additives

10 Market Breakup by Product Form

11 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x75q6x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America Lithium Compound Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Boosts Growth

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $9.61 Billion by 2030 at a 14.17% CAGR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.