Aquaflex® is Now Available in an Industry First, DEACTIVATED 1K Formulation for Extended Shelf Life
Aquaflex Waterproof Acoustic Adhesive has had enormous success in eliminating the need for moisture testing and mitigation for flooring installations over elevated moisture concrete. Aquaflex is the standard for topical moisture related issues that develop in retail locations with flooring materials installed near coolers and freezer sections. A recent formulation break-through now allows the Ready-To-Use formula to be supplied in a DEACTIVATED form. This DEACTIVATED version is now available as the Aquaflex 200 Series, providing extended shelf life for phased projects, on-site storage and warehouse stock.
Feb 04, 2020, 08:43 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent research break-through now allows for the patented Aquaflex waterproof adhesive to be "deactivated" for extended shelf life. A small foil packet is placed inside the pail containing a safe, non-hazardous "activator" solution. Prior to application the "activator" can be added to the adhesive and mixed for approximately 60 seconds. The Aquaflex adhesive then "awakens" to cure in a similar fashion to previous ready-to-use (RTU) formulas.
"Reactive modified urethane chemistry can be very difficult to control. For years our solution was a stable Ready-To-Use (RTU) formula that had a shelf-life between 3 and 6 months. This short shelf life made phased projects, schedule delays and warehouse distribution problematic. Now, with our DEACTIVATED formula we've essentially put the Aquaflex adhesive to sleep," said Benny Dickens, founder, CEO and chemist. "Simply tearing open our foil ACTIVATOR packet and mixing, awakens the adhesive to provide similar tack and set times as our RTU 100 Series formula." "To our knowledge, this is the first 1K system to achieve shelf life beyond 12mos. This innovation pushes the envelope of our present Aquaflex invention." Mr. Dickens said that additional patents will be filed to add to the existing domestic and international patent protections afforded Aquaflex.
Mitigation procedures are often required for installations with elevated concrete moisture creating costly construction delays. Aquaflex Waterproof Installation System avoids moisture mitigation, moisture testing, provides moisture control, noise attenuation (acoustics) and results in significant savings in both time and money. With Aquaflex, installation or repair takes just one day or even one night, compared to the regular two-day turnaround required for traditional epoxy mitigation.
Aquaflex is a sustainable adhesive and provides the industry's only bi-directional warranty, covering UNLIMITED moisture from the concrete slab below or topical moisture from above. The Aquaflex system is effective in adhering a broad array of hard and soft surface flooring materials and is recommended to address the unique challenges found in commercial/retail space.
Key provisions of the Aquaflex Waterproof Acoustic Installation System:
- Silica-Free… Aquaflex system includes SILICA-Free concrete repair products
- Acoustic Strategy… provides sound attenuation qualifying IBC 2006, Sec 1207, ΔIIC 14
- Fast… accomplish one night what takes 2 days with epoxy mitigation
- Cost Effective… eliminates the "change order" associated with epoxy mitigation or rolled barriers
- GREEN... Aquaflex is GREEN, non-hazardous, zero (0) VOC, having bio-based, sustainable content
- Safe... is safe for interior environments in schools, passes IAQ 01350 contributing LEED® v4*
- Unparalleled Performance... warranted to an UNLIMITED moisture and pH level
COMING SOON….
- Aquaflex Flooring… LVP designed by Aquaflex, providing a truly WATERPROOF solution
- Aquaflex Adhesive for Eng. Wood… installation materials with proven moisture control
- Aquaflex SLU... the world's first waterproof, SILICA-FREE, fast setting self-leveling underlayment
For more information or a free DEMO kit visit, www.aquaflexinc.com.
*LEED® is a national certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) to encourage the construction of energy and resource-efficient buildings that are healthy to live in. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design
**Aquaflex® is a registered trademark of Industrial Product Formulators of America, Inc., dba Formulators.
Media Contact:
Benny Dickens
800-359-3201
233625@email4pr.com
SOURCE Aquaflex
Share this article