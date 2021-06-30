Aquaglide Releases New Kayaks & SUPs Ahead of Busy 2021 Paddle Season

Aquaglide is known for their inflatable kayak and stand-up paddleboard ranges that allow the growing paddlesports community to take on their next adventure, regardless of geographic location. Focused on portability and ease of use, Aquaglide products are conveniently deflated, stowed in the included storage bag, and transported to a new destination without having to deal with the cumbersome transport of typical hard shell kayaks or SUPs — like stowing in a truck or mounting on expensive roof racks. While the transport and storage of conventional kayaks and stand-up paddleboards is difficult for many consumers to manage, Aquaglide's inflatable products maximize enjoying time on the water.

The new products add a robust collection of inflatable kayaks and SUPs for all skill levels and adventure seekers, and complement the company's existing range of paddlesports offerings.

New KAYAK 2021 products fall into the performance touring, technical angling, and ultralight paddling categories:

Chelan Series - 120/140/155

Blackfoot Angler Series - 130/160

Backwoods Purist 65

Backwoods Angler 75

Backwoods Expedition 85

New SUP 2021 products offer all-around recreation, technical angling, and performance touring models:

Cascade Series - 10'/11'

Kush 11'

Blackfoot Angler 11'

Roam 12'6"

There's no denying that paddlesports participation has been on the rise in recent years — especially this past year with new consumer behaviors due to COVID and social distancing. With this growing population of outdoor enthusiasts, the demand for user-friendly, portable paddlesports products, is at an all-time high.

"Our goal is to give everyone ease of access to paddlesports, from beginners to experienced paddlers," said Jackson Esselman, Global Director of Marketing for Aquaglide. "The ability to deflate for transport and storage reduces the need for cumbersome vehicle racks or large storage space."

Like many other outdoor retail companies, Aquaglide is not immune to the industry-wide shortage of product, due to COVID and the disruption in global shipping and manufacturing. If there is an item that is listed as "Out of Stock", customers are encouraged to add their email address to be alerted as soon as the item is back in stock.

For more information about Aquaglide and their 2021 products, visit www.Aquaglide.com .

About Aquaglide:

Headquartered in the heart of the Pacific Northwest and run by a team of watersports enthusiasts, Aquaglide exists to get you on the water. We are dedicated to developing the highest quality inflatable watersports products, including aquaparks, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. With availability in over 70 countries, we take pride in creating premium products for all users.

