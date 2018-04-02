AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity

The program launches on the heels of National Medal of Honor Day (March 25) and continues in-line with the brand's Lifestyle Performance initiatives. Development of healthy and productive habits within the family dynamic of the households that support both active and inactive duty military personnel continues to be a top national priority. AQUAhydrate believes the program will provide a solution by inspiring family-oriented fitness and engagement.

"We are proud to launch a program that shines a light on the commitment, courage and sacrifice American service members and their families continue to make in order to keep us safe," says Ericka Pittman, CMO of AQUAhydrate. "Hydration is an essential part of health and wellness. Through this initiative the AQUAhydrate brand aims to not only pay tribute to our military, but also become a longstanding partner dedicated to these great men and women so they can perform at the highest level."

AQUAhydrate has tapped #1 Billboard-charting artist and producer B. Taylor as its official Military Brand Ambassador. Taylor is an accomplished navy veteran and a Global Ambassador and advocate of Music and Entertainment for the U.S. military, veterans, first responders and their families, who will work with AQUAhydrate to raise awareness of active and inactive military personnel and the civilian communities that support them. On March 29, Taylor was awarded HillVet's Top 100 most influential and impactful veterans in the U.S award.

"I am extremely excited about this collaboration, and it's a great honor as a veteran to work with moguls Diddy, Mark Wahlberg and Jillian Michaels in collaboration with AQUAhydrate to bring the brand to a new audience," says Taylor. "Together, I believe we'll be more than successful in helping troops, veterans and their families become more active and get more from their water."

In addition to the Military Ambassador Program, AQUAhydrate will introduce a limited edition gallon bottle honoring the Armed Forces. A domestic water brand manufactured in Southern California, AQUAhydrate's gallon blue bottle will feature a red cap and handle to further promote patriotism and pure hydration this summer. Available leading up to Memorial Day through August, a percentage of the bottle's sales will go to organizations that support families of veterans and deployed troops.

