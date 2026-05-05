Aqualis Partners Appoints Dan Santopietro as Chief Financial Officer and Dylan Arpey as Director of Investor Relations

Secondaries firm expands finance, operations and investor relations leadership with senior hires from CVC Secondary Partners and SV Health Investors.

DARIEN, Conn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqualis Partners ("Aqualis"), a private equity secondaries firm founded in 2025 by Cari Lodge, a 25-year secondaries veteran, today announced two senior additions to its team. Dan Santopietro has joined as Chief Financial Officer, and Dylan Arpey has joined as Director of Investor Relations. The appointments strengthen the firm's finance, operations and investor relations capabilities as Aqualis continues to build its platform in the private equity secondaries market.

"Dan and Dylan represent exactly the kind of senior talent we set out to attract when we launched Aqualis," said Cari Lodge, Founder and Managing Partner. "Dan has led fund finance and operations for more than $20 billion in secondary assets, and his experience building institutional-grade finance functions across multiple fund platforms will be critical as we continue scaling the firm. Dylan has worked closely with institutional investors across private markets and brings valuable capital formation and investor relations experience to Aqualis. Together, they strengthen the foundation we are building to serve investors and pursue opportunities across the secondaries market."

Dan Santopietro, Chief Financial Officer

Dan brings over 20 years of experience in private equity fund finance and operations. He joins Aqualis from CVC Secondary Partners (formerly Glendower Capital), where he most recently served as Head of Fund Finance, leading a global team responsible for the financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and operations of more than $20 billion in secondary private equity assets under management, and served as Chief Financial Officer for CVC's U.S.-based Evergreen vehicle. Prior to CVC, Dan oversaw fund accounting, financial reporting, and administration for Strategic Partners Fund Solutions at The Blackstone Group and previously was responsible for the accounting and financial reporting for the flagship leveraged buyout funds at Credit Suisse. He began his career at KPMG.

Dylan Arpey, Director of Investor Relations

Dylan leads investor relations, capital formation and business development for Aqualis. He joins from SV Health Investors, where he served as Director of Investor Relations for the firm's Growth Buyout team, leading marketing and capital formation for its healthcare-focused strategy. Previously, he was Vice President of Investor Relations at Orangewood Partners, a lower-middle-market private equity firm, where he led investor relations and capital formation for the firm's third institutional fundraise. Earlier, Dylan founded and served as Co-Managing Partner of Geyser Advisors, a boutique alternative investment placement agency, where he advised emerging and diverse alternative investment managers on new firm creation and capital formation.

About Aqualis Partners

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Darien, Connecticut, Aqualis Partners is a generalist private equity secondaries firm focused on purchasing small LP interests, primarily in the United States and Europe, complemented by opportunistic investments in GP-led transactions, directs, preferreds, seasoned primaries, and investments in other geographies. The firm combines decades of experience in the secondaries market with an entrepreneurial mindset, leveraging innovation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to deliver creative liquidity solutions for the evolving needs of the private markets.

The name "Aqualis" [AH-kwa-lis] derives from the Latin word meaning "of or pertaining to water." Just as water is liquid and adapts to its environment, Aqualis aims to provide investors with innovative and reliable liquidity solutions, helping them unlock value, rebalance portfolios, manage cash flows, and enhance returns.

For more information, visit www.aqualispartners.com.

SOURCE Aqualis Partners