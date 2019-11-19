Aqualisa Launches AQ Collection Exclusively for the Trade

WESTERHAM, England, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Installers are the lifeblood of our business at Aqualisa, so launching an exclusive range, only available at the trade counter, is important to us. We understand priority needs of the trade when it comes to product quality, value for money and availability, all of which helps to sell a reliable, branded 'fit and forget' proposition – which is exactly what the AQ range is," says Dave Upperton, Channel Controller for Trade at Aqualisa.

The new Aqualisa AQ Collection was designed specifically for trade. The AQ Collection range offers installers consistent pricing at merchant counters with the promise of 'the right product always available at the right price'. In an over-promoted market segment, the AQ Collection will become the benchmark of value for merchants, installers and end users.

The new AQ Collection extends Aqualisa's mixer shower offering based on the successful and popular AQ bar valves, which are now accompanied by a contemporary square bar valve, either single or dual outlet, and stylish concentric valves, either single or dual control. The choice is extended even further with the dual control shower supplied as a concealed or exposed version all in one box – giving greater flexibility to installers when it comes to pipework and retrofit projects.

The AQ Collection includes:

AQ Round Bar Valve AQ75BAR

AQ Round Shower Column AQ150BAR

AQ Exposed Sequential Valve AQSL1

AQ Concealed/Exposed Concentric Valve AQDL1

AQ Square Bar Valve AQSQBAR1

AQ Square Shower Column AQSQBAR2

All include Aqualisa's exceptional, five-year parts and labour guarantee alongside its trusted customer service support.

One of the UK's top bathroom brands, Aqualisa has a proud heritage in mixer showers since revolutionising showering safety in 1977 with the bi-metallic thermostatic mixer valve.

Now, the stylish AQ Collection expands the Aqualisa mixer range to offer modern, minimalist, designs that are easy-to-fit and consistently deliver a memorable Aqualisa shower experience.

As part of its commitment to continuous product improvement, further range development under the AQ Collection marque is planned in 2020.

To find out more please visit the Aqualisa website: https://www.aqualisa.co.uk/blog/mixer-shower-aq-collection

About Aqualisa

At the core of Aqualisa's success is the belief that to have a great day, you need a great shower. Offering a range of electric, digital, and mixer showers, Aqualisa's showers are enjoyed by millions across the country.

The journey began in 1976 when Aqualisa's founder invented a ground-breaking Bi-Metallic coil that revolutionised the way home boilers controlled the temperature. As advocates of innovation and design, Aqualisa have pioneered the world's first digital shower, the Quartz, winner of the Queen's Award for enterprise innovation.

Images of the AQ Collection can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/l0b4zinu2bwn5gn/AACJLympESgqZESdJaWtTeiCa/AQ?dl=0&subfolder_nav_tracking=1

Press contact

For further information, alternative images or to arrange an interview, please contact Shift6.

Aqualisa press office: aqualisateam@shift6.org

Gemma Dodd - gem@shift6.org - +44 7585-126262

Related Images

aqualisa-aq-collection-designed.jpg

Aqualisa AQ Collection - Designed Specifically for Trade

The new Aqualisa AQ Collection was designed specifically for trade. The AQ Collection range offers installers consistent pricing at merchant counters with the promise of 'the right product always available at the right price'. In an over-promoted market segment, the AQ Collection will become the benchmark of value for merchants, installers and end users.

SOURCE Aqualisa

Related Links

https://www.aqualisa.co.uk

