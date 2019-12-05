Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation To Present New Data At Biotech Showcase Investor Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) represents ~488K US cases/yr; with >30% mortality from a highly inflammatory lung disorder without FDA-approved drugs. The anticipated U.S. market is $2.8B.

ALT was awarded a $1.7M NIH Fast Track STTR Phase I/II grant (June 2019) providing funds to complete pharmacodynamics, pharmacology and toxicology milestones for the initial indication of ARDS and ventilator-induced lung injury. A $3M Dept of Defense award is pending for trauma-induced ARDS.

The company will present to investors at the Biotech Showcase, January 13-15 in San Francisco. The company will deliver data updates and projections on its lead drug eNamptor™, a potent neutralizing mAb of eNAMPT (nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase) and the near and long term milestones of clinical development.

"We are excited to update potential investors and strategic partners on Aqualung's platform technology & development pipeline. With the support of several non-diluting NIH STTR awards, we have made tremendous progress with our lead biologic eNamptor™ over the last 12 months and are currently moving into IND-enabling studies to be completed by late 2020 or early 2021," said Joe "Skip" Garcia M.D., CEO of Aqualung Therapeutics. "This presentation will add to the growing body of compelling pre-clinical evidence with eNamptor™ in the treatment of Acute Lung Injury as well as chronic conditions such as Radiation-Induced Lung Injury."

Biotech Showcase Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 9:00AM

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

Location: Hilton Hotel, Downtown San Francisco

The company presentation will be available through the Biotech Showcase website. Following the meeting, the presentation will be available on the company website.

About Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

Aqualung is an early stage biotech company developing immune-focused therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from disorders characterized by acute and chronic lung, and systemic inflammation. Incorporated in 2016 and led by a physician scientist, Aqualung's science-driven approach led them to the identification of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and other key proteins expressed in both acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. The pipeline of ALT is designed to help in a range of diseases characterized by unchecked local and systemic inflammation: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Ventilator- and Radiation-Induced Lung Injuries, Prostate Cancer, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Fibrosis and Chorioamnionitis. These conditions have a significant unmet medical need and many exhibit significant morbidity and mortality. For additional information about the company, please visit www.aqualungtherapeutics.com.

