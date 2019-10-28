Aquamaids Bingo Announces the Launch of Daytime Bay Area Bingo Madness Sessions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara, California, are pleased to announce the launch of their new Daytime Madness bingo sessions.

To learn more about the fun daytime bingo games, which will launch on November 5, 2019 and take place every Tuesday, please check out https://aquamaidsbingo.org/aquamaids-bingo-now-offering-bay-area-day-time-bingo-in-santa-clara/.

As a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo Hall noted, Daytime Madness is starting as a direct result of players' requests. While bingo fans are delighted to play their favorite game at Aquamaids Bingo Hall four nights a week, they would also like to experience the fun and generous payouts during the daytime.

"Our new Daytime Madness session begins with doors opening at 11:30 am, buy-ins starting at 12 pm and games start at 1 pm," the spokesperson noted, adding that the buy-in is $25, but players can use up to 100 points, which is equal to $10 off.

The daytime bingo buy-in includes 5 Quickies with $100 payouts for one pack with $5 for extra packs, 10 regular games with $200 payouts ("all you can play paper"), 72 cards machine and double action one paper and machine. A la carte options are available too; the day-time progressive payout is $300 with $1,199 possible.

As the spokesperson noted, the new Daytime Madness Tuesday sessions will be an ideal way for newbies to learn the basics of the game from Aquamaids Bingo Hall's friendly and helpful staff. The low-key daytime environment promises to be stress-free and supportive.

"Come join us for Daytime Madness Tuesdays and see for yourself why Aquamaids Bingo is the only name you need to know for Bay Area bingo excitement."

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action Bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic Bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit Aquamaids Bingo.

Aquamaids Bingo

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

