Aquamaids Bingo Announces the Return of Midnight Madness

The Popular Midnight Madness Games Feature a $40 Buyin Opportunity and A La Cart Choices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce the return of the popular Midnight Madness games.

To learn more about Midnight Madness, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/midnight-madness-is-back-at-aquamaids-bingo .

Midnight Madness starts on Fridays at 11 p.m. A $40 Buyin includes:

All U Can Play Paper 5-Games $500 P/O

P/O 5-On Strips 5-Games (1 Set 2 of each Game) $500 P/O

P/O 10-On Strip Game (1 Game) $1000 P/O

Bingo fans can also select from the following A La Cart choices for Midnight Madness:

5-On Strip (2 for $5 )

) 10-On Strip (1 for $5 )

As a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo noted, no matter what day people come in, all strips are now paying out $1,500.

"We've also recently made a few exciting changes to our games on Tuesdays and Fridays," the spokesperson noted, adding that players will get more Strip packs for their money.

Aquamaids Bingo is also now offering a new budget friendly $50 buyin, as well as a new game added to the program.

On Tuesdays and Fridays the $50 Strip Night Bingo Package includes:

2 of each Strip Game $1500 Prizes (10 games)

Prizes (10 games) 2 Double Actions $500 Prize

Prize 2 RED, WHITE & BLUE $500 Prize

The 75 Strip Night Bingo Package includes:

4 of each Strip Game $1500 Prizes (10 games)

Prizes (10 games) 2 Double Actions $500 Prize

Prize 2 RED, WHITE & BLUE $500 Prize

Prize 10-on strip 1 "Must Go" $5,000 guaranteed prize (1 strip)

guaranteed prize (1 strip) 10-on strip 2 "Must Go" $5,000 guaranteed prize (1 strip)

guaranteed prize (1 strip) 10-on strip 3 "Must Go" $5,000 guaranteed prize (1 strip)

And the $100 Strip Night Bingo Package includes:

6 of each Strip Game $1500 Prizes (10 games)

Prizes (10 games) 2 Double Actions $500 Prize

Prize 2 RED, WHITE & BLUE $500 Prize

Prize 10-on strip 1 "Must Go" $5,000 guaranteed prize (1 strip)

guaranteed prize (1 strip) 10-on strip 2 "Must Go" $5,000 guaranteed prize (1 strip)

guaranteed prize (1 strip) 10-on strip 3 "Must Go" $5,000 guaranteed prize (1 strip)

As always, players can also opt for A La Cart choices:

$20 1 Extra Set, One of Each (5-on strip)

1 Extra Set, One of Each (5-on strip) 2 For $5 DA

DA 2 For $5 RED, WHITE & BLUE

RED, WHITE & BLUE 1 For $5 / 3 For $12 / 5 For $20 ( $5k Must Go Strips)

"Please note, you must purchase a buyin before you can buy the a la cart items, and as always, all your buy-ins help support the Santa Clara Aquamaids Artistic Swimming team," the spokesperson noted.

Aquamaids Bingo's doors open every day at 4 pm, with the first game starting at 6:30, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Starting on October 6, the regular Friday session will start at 6 p.m.

About Aquamaids Bingo Hall:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

Aquamaids Bingo Hall

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo