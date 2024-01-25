Aquamaids Bingo is Celebrating their Fiftieth Birthday in 2024

News provided by

Aquamaids Bingo

25 Jan, 2024, 13:08 ET

To Honor this Monumental Milestone, Aquamaids Bingo is Launching a Special Birthday Promotion for their Valued Players

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo, a popular bingo hall in Santa Clara, California, is pleased to announce that they are reaching a very significant milestone in 2024: they are celebrating their 50th birthday.

To read more about Aquamaids Bingo's golden anniversary and how they plan to mark this special occasion, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/aquamaids-bingo-is-turning-50-years-old-in-2024.

As a spokesperson for the bingo hall noted, Aquamaids Bingo is honoring their birthday by launching a special Birthday Promotion that will run all year.

"Players will receive a $50 Birthday buyin for free during the month of their birthday," the spokesperson noted, adding that the new Birthday Promotion launched in early January.

"Just present your valid government photo ID during your birthday month, and you will receive the one-time $50 Birthday buyin at absolutely no cost. The $50 Birthday buyin may not be combined with other discounts or used on promotional nights."

In addition to the Birthday Promotion, Aquamaids Bingo recently made some exciting changes to their lineup of games:

     On Tuesday and Friday buyins, Aquamaids Bingo will now have (8) 5-on strip games payout $2,000 ($1,500 with a second chance $500 Payout).

  • Also, Hotball is now playing during the Wednesday and Thursday night sessions, as well as during "Midnight Madness" Friday late nights.

Hotball may be purchased for $5. As the spokesperson noted

  • Multiple winners will split equally.
  • Hotball does not apply to second chance winner(s).
  • Hotball starts at $1,000 and increases $500 per session played.

"From all of us at Aquamaids Bingo, we are truly thrilled to be celebrating our fiftieth birthday. We have met so many wonderful customers over the years, and we welcome the opportunity to give back with our $50 Birthday buyin," the spokesperson noted.

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

Aquamaids Bingo
1600 Martin Avenue
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 988-9936

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo

Also from this source

Aquamaids Bingo Will Ring in 2024 in a Fun and Festive Way with a New Year's Eve Bingo and Dinner Party

Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce that they are hosting a fun and festive New Year's Eve celebration. To learn more about the upcoming event,...

Aquamaids Bingo Announces the Return of Midnight Madness

Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce the return of the popular Midnight Madness games. To learn more about Midnight Madness, please visit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.