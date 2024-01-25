Aquamaids Bingo is Celebrating their Fiftieth Birthday in 2024

To Honor this Monumental Milestone, Aquamaids Bingo is Launching a Special Birthday Promotion for their Valued Players

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo, a popular bingo hall in Santa Clara, California, is pleased to announce that they are reaching a very significant milestone in 2024: they are celebrating their 50th birthday.

To read more about Aquamaids Bingo's golden anniversary and how they plan to mark this special occasion, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/aquamaids-bingo-is-turning-50-years-old-in-2024 .

As a spokesperson for the bingo hall noted, Aquamaids Bingo is honoring their birthday by launching a special Birthday Promotion that will run all year.

"Players will receive a $50 Birthday buyin for free during the month of their birthday," the spokesperson noted, adding that the new Birthday Promotion launched in early January.

"Just present your valid government photo ID during your birthday month, and you will receive the one-time $50 Birthday buyin at absolutely no cost. The $50 Birthday buyin may not be combined with other discounts or used on promotional nights."

In addition to the Birthday Promotion, Aquamaids Bingo recently made some exciting changes to their lineup of games:

On Tuesday and Friday buyins, Aquamaids Bingo will now have (8) 5-on strip games payout $2,000 ($1,500 with a second chance $500 Payout).

Also, Hotball is now playing during the Wednesday and Thursday night sessions, as well as during "Midnight Madness" Friday late nights.

Hotball may be purchased for $5. As the spokesperson noted

Multiple winners will split equally.

Hotball does not apply to second chance winner(s).

Hotball starts at $1,000 and increases $500 per session played.

"From all of us at Aquamaids Bingo, we are truly thrilled to be celebrating our fiftieth birthday. We have met so many wonderful customers over the years, and we welcome the opportunity to give back with our $50 Birthday buyin," the spokesperson noted.

