Aquamaids Bingo Re-Opens for In-Person Bingo

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce that they have re-opened their doors for in-person and fast-paced bingo games.

To learn more about the in-person games at the Santa Clara, California location, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/aquamaids-bingo-news-the-month-of-july-2021.

As a spokesperson noted, to commemorate the return of in-person bingo, Aquamaids Bingo is offering an extra-special jackpot opportunity. Throughout the month of July, the $5,000 "Must-Go" Wonder Woman STRIP (first valid bingo, winning number may be on any color) will take place every session, with two on Fridays (Wonder Woman and All American Hero).

Every day that Aquamaids Bingo is open in July, players will have the chance to take home $5,000, along with the generous jackpots from the usual "All You Can Play" paper bingo and $1,000 strip sessions.

In addition to the exciting new jackpot opportunity, Aquamaids Bingo is happy to announce that the Aquamaids Café is once again open for business and the COFFEE IS ON US! That's right help yourself to a FREE cup of COFFEE! The Café now accepts credit and debit cards as well as cash, to make ordering easier, faster, and of course safer for everyone," the spokesperson noted, adding that the café will start to offer table service in the near future.

To help guarantee that players have the best possible experience at Aquamaids Bingo, An initial bundled buyin must be purchased for each player before a la carte items may be purchased. Every player must have their own receipt and it must be displayed on the table.

Players may purchase the buy-in package online at the Aquamaids Bingo website, or through the Aquamaids Bingo app on their smartphone. Players may purchase their buy-ins until 5 p.m. the day of the bingo session or after 8 p.m. the night prior to the session.

