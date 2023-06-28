Aquamaids Bingo to Host 4th of July Red, White and Bingo Bonanza

News provided by

Aquamaids Bingo

28 Jun, 2023, 11:02 ET

The Festive Event on July 4 Will Feature a Variety of High Payout Games, Special 4th of July Dauber, Delicious BBQ Dinner and More

SANTA CLARA,Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce that they will be celebrating Independence Day with a very special 4th of July Red, White and Bingo Bonanza.

To learn more about the upcoming festive event, please check out https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/we-will-be-celebrating-our-nations-birthday-at-our-4th-of-july-red-white-and-bingo-bonanza.

The doors and cashiers will open at 3:30 p.m. on July 4, and the bingo fun and games will start at 6:30 p.m. at Aquamaids Bingo Hall at 1600 Martin Ave. in Santa Clara, California.

Bingo fans can purchase buy-ins now for the celebration on the Aquamaids Bingo website, or through the app.

The $100 buy in package will include 10 strip games (4 of each game), with a $2,500 payout per game; 2 double action (1 of each game), with a $500 payout per game and 3 $5,000 "must goes" games (1 of each game).

"The buy in package also includes an Aquamaids Bingo t-shirt, special 4th of July dauber and a tasty BBQ dinner," a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo noted, adding that the dinner will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad or coleslaw, watermelon and a giant cookie for dessert.

A la carte items may also be purchased at the cashier window on event day. To buy these items, players must first purchase the $100 buy in.

Everybody at Aquamaids Bingo Hall is looking forward to the Red, White and Bingo Bonanza, and celebrating the nation's birthday with fun and festive games.

"We look forward to seeing everyone there," the spokesperson noted.

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

Aquamaids Bingo

1600 Martin Avenue
Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936 

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.