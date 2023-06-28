Aquamaids Bingo to Host 4th of July Red, White and Bingo Bonanza

The Festive Event on July 4 Will Feature a Variety of High Payout Games, Special 4th of July Dauber, Delicious BBQ Dinner and More

SANTA CLARA,Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce that they will be celebrating Independence Day with a very special 4th of July Red, White and Bingo Bonanza.

To learn more about the upcoming festive event, please check out https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/we-will-be-celebrating-our-nations-birthday-at-our-4th-of-july-red-white-and-bingo-bonanza .

The doors and cashiers will open at 3:30 p.m. on July 4, and the bingo fun and games will start at 6:30 p.m. at Aquamaids Bingo Hall at 1600 Martin Ave. in Santa Clara, California.

Bingo fans can purchase buy-ins now for the celebration on the Aquamaids Bingo website, or through the app.

The $100 buy in package will include 10 strip games (4 of each game), with a $2,500 payout per game; 2 double action (1 of each game), with a $500 payout per game and 3 $5,000 "must goes" games (1 of each game).

"The buy in package also includes an Aquamaids Bingo t-shirt, special 4th of July dauber and a tasty BBQ dinner," a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo noted, adding that the dinner will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad or coleslaw, watermelon and a giant cookie for dessert.

A la carte items may also be purchased at the cashier window on event day. To buy these items, players must first purchase the $100 buy in.

Everybody at Aquamaids Bingo Hall is looking forward to the Red, White and Bingo Bonanza, and celebrating the nation's birthday with fun and festive games.

"We look forward to seeing everyone there," the spokesperson noted.

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

Aquamaids Bingo

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo