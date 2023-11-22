Aquamaids Bingo Will Ring in 2024 in a Fun and Festive Way with a New Year's Eve Bingo and Dinner Party

News provided by

Aquamaids Bingo

22 Nov, 2023, 19:58 ET

The Event Will Feature a Delicious Dinner, Big Money Prizes and a NYE Goodie Bag

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce that they are hosting a fun and festive New Year's Eve celebration.

To learn more about the upcoming event, including how to make online reservations, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/sessions/new-years-eve-celebration-countdown-to-2024.

The 2023 New Year's Bingo event will be held on Friday, December 29 at Aquamaids Bingo Hall, 1600 Martin Ave. in Santa Clara, California. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Online reservations begin on November 24. Tickets cost $150 and include reserved seating.

The $150 NYE buyin includes plenty of big money prizes, including three $5,000 "Must Go" with one of each strip game; 10 Strip Games (4 Strips of each) with a $2,500 prize; an All U Can Play Paper 10 Games, with a $500 prize (maximum of 6 papers), and double action one of each color with a $500 prize (2 games).

A catered dinner will be served at the New Year's Eve celebration countdown to 2024. Attendees will enjoy a garden salad, prime rib of beef served with au jus and horseradish, and chicken piccata. Delicious side dishes include potatoes au gratin, penne del Giardino and grilled winter vegetables. To wash it all down, attendees can enjoy a refreshing glass of infused cucumber-mint water, lemon ice water and/or sweet lemonade.

Dessert will be chocolate and lemon cake, and all guests will take home a NYE Goodie Bag.

"For online reservations go to Aquamaidsbingo.org," a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo noted, adding that if people need help purchasing tickets, they should see Manager Victor Carrasco at the Aquamaids Bingo Hall during Bingo Session Hours, which are from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The entire team at Aquamaids Bingo is looking forward to the New Year's Eve Bingo and Dinner Party, and welcoming in 2024 in a fun and lively atmosphere.

About Aquamaids Bingo Hall:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

Aquamaids Bingo Hall

1600 Martin Avenue
 Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo

