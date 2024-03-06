Aquamar® Introduces Simplified Shellfish Innovations at Seafood Expo North America

New, Innovative Heat-and-Eat Offerings from Italy and Spain Join Aquamar's Robust Portfolio of Surimi and Seafood Solutions

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamar®, a global leader in convenience seafood products, is introducing new shellfish innovations at this year's Seafood Expo North America (SENA) taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 10 – 12, 2024.

Aquamar® Expands Seafood Portfolio with Heat-and-Eat Innovations like Steamed Mussels with Tomato and Garlic

Visitors to the Aquamar booth (#959) will get the first sneak peek at the brand's new seafood innovations modeled after traditional dishes from Italy and Spain. Designed to be enjoyed in minutes, these ready-to-heat, refrigerated offerings make it easy to enjoy high-quality shellfish at home, providing a simple solution to meet consumer interest in eating more seafood. Aquamar will also be sampling several of the new innovations at the Wave Makers' Zone, a new area of the Expo, on Monday, March 11, from 2:00pm to 2:45pm ET.

Aquamar's new shellfish offerings include:

Aquamar® Wild Red Shrimp in Lobster Sauce: All-natural wild-caught red shrimp from Argentina with a fresh, clean flavor and subtle sweetness

All-natural wild-caught red shrimp from with a fresh, clean flavor and subtle sweetness Aquamar® Baby Clams with Garlic: Baby Clams with big flavor from Italy , a nutritious and delicious delicacy

Baby Clams with big flavor from , a nutritious and delicious delicacy Aquamar® Seafood Medley in Seafood Sauce & Aquamar® Mixed Seafood in Tomato Broth: Two magical medleys sourced from Italy include a blend of juicy mussels, savory shrimp, and tender baby clams

& Two magical medleys sourced from include a blend of juicy mussels, savory shrimp, and tender baby clams Aquamar® Shrimp Skewers in a Tangy Garlic Dressing: Ecuadorian shrimp prepared in the finest culinary tradition in Spain

Ecuadorian shrimp prepared in the finest culinary tradition in Aquamar® Albariño Mussels with White Wine and Butter & Aquamar® Steamed Mussels with Tomato and Garlic: Sustainably-harvested mussels from Galicia, Spain , prized for their incredible plumpness and unmatched flavor profile

"Since our inception, Aquamar has been rooted in innovation, starting with our founders who were instrumental in bringing surimi to North America all the way to today as we evolve alongside modern consumers with our new shellfish innovations sourced from Italy and Spain," said Daryl Gormley, CEO, Aquamar, Inc. "From the shrimp to the clams and mussels, our latest offerings give retailers affordable, one-of-a-kind options that their consumers can enjoy in the comfort of home with almost no preparation needed. By collaborating with partners who share our commitment to providing superior and environmentally sustainable seafood, we are continuing our mission of ensuring everyone has access to healthy, high-quality protein."

In addition to sampling new seafood innovations at the booth, Aquamar will also be showcasing its ready-to-eat Seafood Tenders, available in four varieties – smoked salmon, cod, crab, and savory haddock – as well as its Surimi portfolio, including Shred, Stick, Chunk and Flake.

To help raise consumer awareness and drive purchase, Aquamar has high-impact marketing and merchandising coupled with end-to-end sales support to help retailers. Along with consumer advertising and purchase incentives, the company has impactful in-store merchandising and an industry-first seafood department training program for all retailers.

To learn more about Aquamar's presence at SENA, visit https://aquamarseafood.com/sena-2024/. For more information about how Aquamar can help retailers provide delicious and sustainable seafood products to customers, visit https://www.aquamarseafood.com/.

ABOUT AQUAMAR®

Aquamar has decades of surimi seafood experience, proprietary production technology, and operational efficiencies to manufacture premium quality surimi and ready-to-eat seafood products. Aquamar has state-of-the-art surimi manufacturing facilities in both the Los Angeles and New York City regions, in addition to U.S. coast-to-coast operations that ensure timely delivery of premium seafood products to valued customers. Aquamar is committed to food safety in SQF-certified production and product storage locations. Aquamar participates in the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification program for products. For more information, visit https://www.aquamarseafood.com/.

