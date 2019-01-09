AQUAOSO™ Announces Programmatic Assistance with Water Data Program

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUAOSO™ Technologies, PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation and a leader in water risk management amassing data and expertise on California's water supply, announced the AQUAOSO Programmatic Assistance with Water Data (PAWD) program. The PAWD program is part of the broader AQUAOSO value system where people, place, and community matter.

Water risk is the sleeping giant for California's economy with over 40 percent of agricultural communities reliant on groundwater for all their water needs. Some 360,000 Californians are served by a water system providing unsafe drinking water. More importantly, those that are already at risk of unclean water and disruption in the agricultural industry stand to lose even more as California evolves into a dryer, water-stressed state.

PAWD is open to small non-profit organizations needing water data for grant-funded projects that benefit a disadvantaged community's water supply, quality, and education. Organizations may now begin submitting an application for review.

"Disadvantaged communities need help from the brave few willing to pursue the challenging task of balancing the inequity found in those communities," said Christopher Peacock, CEO/Founder of AQUAOSO, "Unfortunately, many are willing but lack the resources to make meaningful impacts in our rural areas. With PAWD, AQUAOSO is ready to form new partnerships with those willing to fill resource gaps in water data collection and analysis."

Examples of how PAWD may benefit an organization's broader goals include:

Determining communities within a county that are experiencing surface water shortages.

Providing evidence of communities located in groundwater reliant and overdrafted basins.

Identifying relevant water districts and groundwater sustainability agencies that impact disadvantaged communities.

Foundational data for focused research into water supply impacts to disadvantaged communities.

This is not a grant of monies, but a valuable data resource for grant applications requiring evidence of water issues in an area within California. Mr. Peacock states, "We look forward to lending a helping hand to excellent organizations benefitting California disadvantaged communities."

For more information about PAWD, check out https://aquaoso.com/pawd/.

About AQUAOSO™

AQUAOSO Technologies, PBC is a Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to build a water resilient future. AQUAOSO provides advanced water risk management and mitigation tools for the agricultural economy. Farmers, brokers, appraisers, lenders, insurers and water managers use our tools daily to identify, understand and mitigate water related risks. www.AQUAOSO.com

