Aquaphor Launches Its First-Ever Naturally Inspired Lip Collection

Formulated with naturally derived ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 dermatologist recommended brand for lip care announces the release of the new Aquaphor Lip Naturally Inspired Collection, formulated with 99% naturally derived ingredients* † . Tapping into the growing demand for formulas with naturally derived ingredients that provide proven efficacy, the Naturally Inspired line consists of two new Lip Repair Sticks - Naturally Inspired with Aloe Vera and Naturally Inspired with Coconut Oil - with naturally inspired formulas that leave lips feeling soft and hydrated.

Aquaphor Lip Naturally Inspired Collection

Aquaphor has launched the Naturally Inspired Collection in response to market research indicating a growing demand for natural and effective personal care products. Data reveals that 42% seek products made with natural ingredients. 1 Addressing these preferences, Aquaphor introduces its first lip care line featuring naturally derived † ingredients. The Collection combines popular naturally derived † hero ingredients with effective formulations designed to relieve dryness and soothe chapped lips.

The Naturally Inspired Lip Repair Stick Collection includes two varieties:

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick, Naturally Inspired with Coconut Oil : Formulated with coconut oil, it provides long lasting moisture for sensitive lips.

: Formulated with coconut oil, it provides long lasting moisture for sensitive lips. Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick, Naturally Inspired with Aloe Vera: Formulated with aloe vera, it immediately relieves dryness and soothes chapped, cracked lips.

"Aquaphor, one the fastest growing brands in lip care, is driven by Gen Z and Millennial consumers who are looking for immediate relief for very dry lips. We conducted extensive research to understand consumer preference towards naturally derived † ingredients and Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil came out on top," said Patricia Popowich, Aquaphor Brand Director at Beiersdorf. "This line of products delivers not only moisturization and soothing properties but a consumer application experience that our young consumers will be delighted with."

The new Aquaphor Lip Repair Naturally Inspired Collection joins a list of trusted formats including Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick, Aquaphor Lip Repair, which provides immediate soothing relief for severely dry lips and Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen which contains broad spectrum sunscreen to help protect against UVA and UVB rays,

The Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick Naturally Inspired Collection will be available nationwide starting in September at major retailers including CVS, Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok or at www.aquaphorus.com .

About Aquaphor

With 100+ years of skin care expertise, Aquaphor® is the #1 brand recommended by dermatologists for dry, cracked skin and cuticles, dry feet and heels, as well as, the #1 recommended lip care brand, and #1 brand recommended for post cosmetic in office minor surgery. Also recommended by pediatricians, Aquaphor Baby is the #3 baby skincare brand in the U.S. and offers a range of gentle and fragrance-free solutions for babies' sensitive skin. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.aquaphorus.com .

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare products for over a century. The company's portfolio of international brands includes Aquaphor, Eucerin, NIVEA, Coppertone, La Prairie and Chantecaille.

Media Contact: [email protected]

1 Mintel – Facial Skincare – US – 2022, Mintel – Facial Skincare – US – 2021

*1% skin safe synthetic ingredients are included to maintain the integrity of the product.

† Naturally derived ingredients, including purified water, have undergone processing while retaining a majority of their natural molecular structure.

SOURCE Aquaphor