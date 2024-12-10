Aquaponic Cannabis Company, Ounce of Hope, Announces Efforts to Give Back

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ounce of Hope , a leading aquaponic cannabis brand, is redefining industry standards by pairing sustainable, aquaponic cultivation practices with a strong dedication to its Memphis roots. Known for its premium hemp-derived cannabis products, Ounce of Hope is more than a brand—it's a community partner.

"We're here to make a difference. And that's really where our success has been," said Collin Bercier, Founder and Owner of Ounce of Hope. "What sets us apart and gains the customer's trust is that they can walk into one of our dispensaries and talk to a human about the multiple products they are interested in."

Ounce of Hope's diverse hemp-derived cannabis product lineup includes:

Gummies

Alcohol-free seltzers

Rosin-pressed concentrates

Infused chocolates

Full-spectrum CBD oils

Aquaponically-grown flower

Each product is crafted in-house or locally, ensuring consistent quality.

"We formed a local partnership with Grind City Brewery downtown to make our seltzers, and we make our edibles, like our mushroom gummies, in a kitchen in Cordova," added Hollye Taylor, Head of Dispensary Operations. "I think that really sets us apart."

At the heart of Ounce of Hope's innovation is its aquaponic cultivation system. By using fish poop as a natural fertilizer, this eco-friendly process not only produces nutrient-rich cannabis but also reduces environmental impact.

"We've spent years perfecting the system, and now we're producing more nutrients than we can use," said Cameron Heil, Director of Operations. "That opens us up to donate to local gardens and be able to support small-scale cultivation with some really fantastic nutrients."

Ounce of Hope's vertically integrated approach ensures oversight at every stage—from cultivation at its 10,000-square-foot aquaponics facility to rosin pressing in-house. Every product undergoes rigorous lab testing to guarantee safety and quality.

"We're a craft brand that focuses on quality. Every step gets a lab test," Bercier emphasized. "We have a relationship with the product that other companies don't when it comes to its manufacturing."

Ounce of Hope is setting a new benchmark for hemp-derived cannabis brands by combining innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to excellence. Every full-spectrum product is crafted in-house and undergoes rigorous testing to ensure a safe, reliable experience.

"With our aquaponics system, we know exactly what's going into our plants and, ultimately, our products," said Heil. "That kind of oversight sets us apart."

To learn more about Ounce of Hope and explore its range of premium cannabis products, visit ounceofhope.com .

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ounceofhope_aquaponics/

X: https://x.com/CollinBercier

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Ounce-of-Hope/61557607844844/

About Ounce of Hope:

Collin Bercier founded Ounce of Hope in 2018 with a mission to improve people's lives by providing easier access to high-quality cannabis. Now, Ounce of Hope is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the nation and one of the only aquaponic cannabis companies in the industry. Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, Ounce of Hope offers a range of premium cannabis products designed to elevate the customer experience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Sims | Marketing Director - [email protected]

