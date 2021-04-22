Aquaponics Market to Grow by USD 360.08 Million During 2021-2025|8.20% Year-Over-Year Growth Expected in 2021|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The aquaponics market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Major Three Aquaponics Market Participants:

Aponic Ltd.

Aponic Ltd. offers vertical soil-less farming systems for domestic and commercial installations.

AquaCal AutoPilot Inc.

AquaCal AutoPilot Inc. offers aquaponics with necessary systems such as RAS, heat pumps, and temperature control systems. The company offers ThermoLink heat pumps, which use patented heat exchanger technology.

Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC

Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC offers modified decoupled aquaponics systems for commercial and home installations.

Aquaponics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The aquaponics market is segmented as below:

Application

Fish



Plants

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The aquaponics market is driven by the growing number of aquaponic farm tours and study visits. In addition, other factors such as high set-up cost and maintenance cost for aquaponics, technical challenges associated with aquaponics, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to trigger the aquaponics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

