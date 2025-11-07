Aquaporin A/S: Notice to convene an extraordinary general meeting

Company announcement

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aquaporin A/S ("Aquaporin" or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company dedicated to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology, hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of Aquaporin to be held on:

Monday, December 1, 2025, at 16:30 (CET)

at the Company's office, Nymøllevej 78, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark with the agenda set out below.

As announced in company announcements no. 17/2025 dated November 7, 2025 and 15/2025 dated August 11, 2025, the Company has initiated a strategic review to explore multiple opportunities to raise capital, including through equity and/or through a strategic transaction or partnership.

As part of this process, the Board of Directors today presents a number of proposals to be adopted at the extraordinary general meeting. The proposals are motivated by the need to provide flexibility to accommodate a range of potential outcomes in structuring a transaction and raising gross proceeds in the range of DKK 125 million to DKK 175 million to meet the Company's ongoing capital needs and to support its future growth ambitions until profitability in the near- to mid-term.

Agenda

Proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders at a price, which may be below market price Proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders at or above market price Proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders at a price, which may be below market price, for the benefit of persons other than the shareholders and employees of the Company Proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new combined maximum for the authorisations proposed under agenda items 1 and 3, subject to adoption of each authorisation.

A shareholder who wishes to attend the general meeting must notify the Company of her/his attendance no later than Thursday, November 27, 2025 at 23:59 (CET).

Please refer to the attached notice convening the extraordinary general meeting for further information.

About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

Forward-looking statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions, as well as other statements regarding future events or prospects. Specifically, this company announcement includes information with respect to projections, estimates, and targets that also constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this company announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, and other important factors include, among others: limited experience in commercialization of the Company's products, failure to successfully implement strategies, dependence on third parties for manufacturing certain product components and the supply of certain raw materials, manufacturing disruptions, strategic collaboration, protection of the Company's intellectual property rights and other risks disclosed in Aquaporin's annual reports and company announcements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations, projections, estimates, and targets expressed or implied in this report by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this company announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Aquaporin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

