Aquaporin initiates rights issue

Aquaporin A/S

Nymøllevej 78

DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby

aquaporin.com

Company registration no.: DK28315694

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark , Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aquaporin A/S ("Aquaporin" or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company dedicated to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology, has resolved to initiate a rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights (the "Pre-emptive Rights") for the Company's existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 77,536,770 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each (the "New Shares") at a subscription price of DKK 1 per New Share (the "Subscription Price") (the "Offering" or the "Rights Issue"). Maximum gross proceeds from the Offering will be approximately DKK 78 million if all New Shares are subscribed for.

"Aquaporin provides for a purpose-driven, asset light and R&D focused business with a product offering within membrane purification and separation technologies that remove impurities from water – one of Earth's most vital resources. We have in recent years received significant customer validation and the company is operated by an experienced international team with a strong operational backbone making Aquaporin well-positioned to execute on our strategy with the proceeds from the Rights Issue", says Ulrik Lund Jakobsen, Chief Executive Officer of Aquaporin.

"Following a thorough strategic review process and with the support from our shareholders at the recent extraordinary general meeting, we are launching the Rights Issue aimed at raising up to DKK 78 million to ensure that we are sufficiently capitalized in the coming year to continue our mission and support the strategy aimed at taking Aquaporin to profitability in the medium-term period. Aquaporin is well positioned for its next growth stage and scaling of a profitable water technology platform through a refined commercial model, reduction of cost base, and stronger focus on Industrial Reverse Osmosis and Forward Osmosis. The Rights Issue is supported by some of our larger shareholders as well as members of Aquaporin's Executive Management and Board of Directors", says Niels Heering, Chair of the Board of Directors of Aquaporin.

The Offering is made at a subscription ratio of 10:3, meaning that each of the Company's existing shareholders (the "Existing Shareholders") who is registered as a shareholder of the Company with Euronext Securities Copenhagen (VP Securities A/S) ("Euronext Securities") on January 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. CET will be allocated ten (10) Pre-emptive Rights per existing share held, and that three (3) Pre-emptive Rights are required to subscribe for one (1) New Share at the Subscription Price of DKK 1.

Existing shareholders that do not subscribe for their pro rata share of the Offering will be subject to a significant dilution of up to 77%, assuming subscription of all New Shares.

The Company will in connection with the Offering make available and file with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority a short-form information document prepared in accordance with Articles 1(4)(db) and 1(5)(ba) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") and Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Information Document"). Accordingly, no prospectus will be published in relation to the Offering. The Information Document is, subject to certain restrictions, made available at the Company's website: http://investors.aquaporin.com/investors/right-issue-2025. Investors are advised to carefully read and consider the information included in the Information Document.

Reason for the Offering and use of proceeds

As a result of the current financial position of the Company, the Company has assessed that additional capital is needed from the beginning of 2026. The Offering aims to provide a focused funding of the Company's short-term capital requirements towards second quarter 2027 allowing the Company to execute on its strategy and support stronger commercial development as well as to provide the Company with flexibility to explore and pursue strategic options for further funding until profitability, Accordingly, additional capital is expected to be required before the second quarter of 2027 in addition to, and dependent on, the proceeds received from the Offering to support execution of the Company's current business plan and strategic priorities targeting profitability in the medium-term, with the exact amount dependent on the development of the Company's business and prevailing market conditions applicable at that time.

The Offering will raise gross proceeds to the Company of up to DKK 78 million if all New Shares are subscribed for.

The net proceeds of the Offering are primarily expected to be used to finance the Company's ongoing operations and cost base for the financial year ending December 31, 2026. Part of the proceeds will be used to fund the Company's development related to the second generation of the Aquaporin Inside® technology (also referred to as AiG2), which is currently targeted to commence commercialization during 2027 and 2028. Under the Company's current business plan, AiG2 is increasingly expected to contribute to the Company's future growth and achievement of its longer-term targets, with an increasing focus on Forward Osmosis and Industrial Reverse Osmosis.

No minimum amount has been set for the Offering. However, the Pre-Subscription Commitments and the Guarantee Commitments are generally conditional upon New Shares being subscribed for in the Offering providing gross proceeds of a minimum DKK 50 million. Should the Offering raise gross proceeds to the Company of significantly less than expected, there will be material uncertainty as to whether the Company can remain going concern and the Company will have to implement material changes to its business plan, including the pace of execution thereof, implement measures to reduce costs, and/or seek to secure additional funding through equity or debt financing or alternative funding opportunities sooner than expected.

Advance pre-subscription and guarantee commitments

The Company has received advance support in the form of pre-subscription and guarantee commitments from certain Existing Shareholders, including two of the Company's major shareholders M. Goldschmidt Capital A/S and VP Capital N.V., committing to exercise Pre-emptive Rights and subscribe for any New Shares not subscribed for by exercise of Pre-emptive Rights in the total amount of up to DKK 20.7 million as well as DKK 0.9 million from members of the Company's Board of Directors and Executive Management, which in total correspond to up to 27.9% of the maximum amount of New Shares to be issued as part of the Offering, raising gross proceeds of up to DKK 21.6 million, subject to the completion of the Offering and assuming subscription of all New Shares.

Certain of the pre-subscription and guarantee commitments provided are subject to conditions related to the total respective holding of shares and voting rights in the Company not exceeding certain thresholds and/or that New Shares subscribed for in the Offering provides gross proceeds of a minimum of DKK 50 million. These conditions may become relevant depending on the results of the Offering and may lead to such commitments being adjusted downwards or lapsing.

Main terms and conditions of the Offering

Below is a summary of the main terms of the Offering. Reference is made to the Information Document for a detailed description of the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue.

The Offering : The Offering comprises up to 77,536,770 New Shares of nominally DKK 1 each with Pre-emptive Rights for the Existing Shareholders of the Company (registered with Euronext Securities on January 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. CET) (the " Allocation Time ").

: The Offering comprises up to 77,536,770 New Shares of nominally DKK 1 each with Pre-emptive Rights for the Existing Shareholders of the Company (registered with Euronext Securities on January 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. CET) (the " "). Subscription Price: The New Shares are offered at a Subscription Price of DKK 1 per New Share.

The New Shares are offered at a Subscription Price of DKK 1 per New Share. Subscription ratio and allocation of Pre-emptive Rights: The Offering is being made at a ratio of 10:3, meaning that Existing Shareholders registered as such with Euronext Securities on January 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. CET will be allocated ten (10) Pre-emptive Rights per existing share and that three (3) Pre-emptive Rights will be required to subscribe for one (1) New Share at the Subscription Price of DKK 1 per New Share.

The Offering is being made at a ratio of 10:3, meaning that Existing Shareholders registered as such with Euronext Securities on January 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. CET will be allocated ten (10) Pre-emptive Rights per existing share and that three (3) Pre-emptive Rights will be required to subscribe for one (1) New Share at the Subscription Price of DKK 1 per New Share. Trading in Pre-emptive Rights : The Pre-emptive Rights can be traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (" Nasdaq Copenhagen ") under the temporary ISIN code DK0064754261 during the period from January 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CET to January 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET (the " Rights Trading Period ").

: The Pre-emptive Rights can be traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (" ") under the temporary ISIN code DK0064754261 during the period from January 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CET to January 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET (the " "). Subscription Period : The subscription period for the New Shares commences on January 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CET and closes on January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET (the " Subscription Period "). Any of the Pre-emptive Rights not exercised during the Subscription Period will lapse with no value, and the holder of such Pre-emptive Rights will not be entitled to any compensation. Once a holder has exercised the Pre-emptive Rights by subscribing for New Shares, such subscription cannot be withdrawn or modified by the holder.

: The subscription period for the New Shares commences on January 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CET and closes on January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET (the " "). Any of the Pre-emptive Rights not exercised during the Subscription Period will lapse with no value, and the holder of such Pre-emptive Rights will not be entitled to any compensation. Once a holder has exercised the Pre-emptive Rights by subscribing for New Shares, such subscription cannot be withdrawn or modified by the holder. Remaining Shares: New Shares not subscribed for by holders of Pre-emptive Rights before the expiry of the Subscription Period (the " Remaining Shares ") may, without compensation to the holders of unexercised Pre-emptive Rights, be subscribed for by shareholders of the Company, potential investors who are residents of Denmark (" Danish Investors ") and/or investors satisfying applicable exemptions in Article 1(4) of EU Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, as amended (the " Prospectus Regulation "), such as qualified investors, who have made binding undertakings to subscribe for such shares by use of the application form available on the Company's website (http://investors.aquaporin.com/investors/right-issue-2025) before the expiry of the Subscription Period or by having entered into a Guarantee Commitment with the Company. In case of oversubscription of the Remaining Shares in connection with binding undertakings, such Remaining Shares will be allocated according to allocation principles determined by the Board of Directors.

New Shares not subscribed for by holders of Pre-emptive Rights before the expiry of the Subscription Period (the " ") may, without compensation to the holders of unexercised Pre-emptive Rights, be subscribed for by shareholders of the Company, potential investors who are residents of Denmark (" ") and/or investors satisfying applicable exemptions in Article 1(4) of EU Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, as amended (the " "), such as qualified investors, who have made binding undertakings to subscribe for such shares by use of the application form available on the Company's website (http://investors.aquaporin.com/investors/right-issue-2025) before the expiry of the Subscription Period or by having entered into a Guarantee Commitment with the Company. In case of oversubscription of the Remaining Shares in connection with binding undertakings, such Remaining Shares will be allocated according to allocation principles determined by the Board of Directors. The New Shares: The Board of Directors has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by exercising the authorization in Article 3.5 of the Company's Articles of Association to issue shares with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company's Existing Shareholders. The New Shares will, once duly registered with the Danish Business Authority, rank pari passu with and carry the same rights as the Company's existing shares.

After payment of the Subscription Price, the New Shares will be issued under the temporary ISIN code DK0064643787. The New Shares issued in the temporary ISIN code DK0064643787 will not be admitted to trading or official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The temporary ISIN code is registered in Euronext Securities solely for the subscription of the New Shares.

As soon as possible after registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority, the New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the existing ISIN code for the Company's existing shares, DK0061555109, on January 28, 2026, and the temporary ISIN code of the New Shares is expected to be merged with the ISIN code of the Company's existing shares on January 29, 2026 after 5:59 p.m. CET.

Upon exercise of the Pre-emptive Rights related to the New Shares, the holder must pay DKK 1 per New Share subscribed for. Payment for the New Shares will be made in DKK on the date of subscription, but no later than on January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET, against delivery of the New Shares in the investor's account with Euronext Securities under the temporary ISIN code DK0064643787.

Withdrawal of the Offering: Completion of the Offering is conditional upon the Offering not being withdrawn by the Company. The Offering may be withdrawn by the Company at any time before registration of the capital increase relating to the Offering with the Danish Business Authority. Any withdrawal of the Offering, if relevant, will be announced as a company announcement through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

If the Offering is withdrawn, any exercise of Pre-emptive Rights that has already taken place will be cancelled automatically. The subscription amount for the New Shares will be refunded (less any transaction costs) to the last registered owner of the New Shares as of the date of such withdrawal. All Pre-emptive Rights will lapse, and no New Shares will be issued. Trades of Pre-emptive Rights executed during the Rights Trading Period will, however, not be affected. Consequently, investors who have acquired Pre-emptive Rights will incur a loss corresponding to the purchase price of the Pre-emptive Rights and any transaction costs.

The Company is not liable for any losses that investors may suffer as a result of withdrawal of the Offering including but not limited to, any transaction costs or lost interest.

Minimum and maximum subscription amount: The minimum number of New Shares that a holder of Pre-emptive Rights may subscribe for will be one (1) New Share, requiring the exercise of three (3) Pre-emptive Rights and the payment of the Subscription Price. The number of New Shares that a holder of Pre-emptive Rights may subscribe for is not capped. However, the number is limited to the number of New Shares that may be subscribed for through the exercise of the Pre-emptive Rights held or acquired.

The minimum number of New Shares that a holder of Pre-emptive Rights may subscribe for will be one (1) New Share, requiring the exercise of three (3) Pre-emptive Rights and the payment of the Subscription Price. The number of New Shares that a holder of Pre-emptive Rights may subscribe for is not capped. However, the number is limited to the number of New Shares that may be subscribed for through the exercise of the Pre-emptive Rights held or acquired. Payment for and delivery of New Shares: Upon exercise of the Pre-emptive Rights related to the New Shares, the holder must pay DKK 1 per New Share subscribed for. Payment for the New Shares will be made in DKK on the date of subscription, but no later than on January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET, against delivery of the New Shares in the investor's account with Euronext Securities under the temporary ISIN code DK0064643787.

Upon exercise of the Pre-emptive Rights related to the New Shares, the holder must pay DKK 1 per New Share subscribed for. Payment for the New Shares will be made in DKK on the date of subscription, but no later than on January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET, against delivery of the New Shares in the investor's account with Euronext Securities under the temporary ISIN code DK0064643787. Lock-ups: For a period from the date hereof and 90 days after completion of the Offering, the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management have undertaken lock-up restrictions preventing them from disposing of or otherwise transferring Shares of the Company, subject to certain customary exceptions.

For a period from the date hereof and 90 days after completion of the Offering, the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management have undertaken lock-up restrictions preventing them from disposing of or otherwise transferring Shares of the Company, subject to certain customary exceptions. Expected timetable of principal events: The timetable for main events relating to the Offering is as follows:

Event Date Publication of Information Document December 19, 2025 Last trading day in existing shares including Pre-emptive Rights January 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET First day of trading in existing shares excluding Pre-emptive Rights January 5, 2026 Rights Trading Period commences January 5, 2026 Allocation Time of Pre-emptive Rights(1) January 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. CET Subscription Period for the New Shares commences January 7, 2026 Rights Trading Period closes January 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET Subscription Period for New Shares closes January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET Expected publication of result of the Offering January 22, 2026 Allocation of New Shares not subscribed for by Existing Shareholders (Remaining Shares) January 23, 2026 Completion of the Offering, including settlement of the New Shares January 27, 2026 Registration of the share capital increase regarding the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority January 27, 2026 First day of trading and official listing of the New Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the existing ISIN code January 28, 2026 Expected merger of temporary and existing ISIN codes January 29, 2026 after 5:59 p.m. CET (1) Trading in Shares after the last trading day in Existing Shares including Pre-emptive Rights on January 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CET will be exclusive of rights to receive Pre-emptive Rights for the buyer unless the parties to the trade in question have taken measures to settle the trade in Euronext Securities prior to the Allocation Time of Pre-emptive Rights on January 6, 2026 at 5:59 p.m. CET and, thus, chosen not to settle according to the customary settlement cycle with settlement two trading days after the transaction date.

The full terms and conditions of the Offering and other circumstances that must be considered upon investing or trading in the Pre-emptive Rights or subscribing for New Shares in the Offering are included in the Information Document prepared by the Company in connection with the Offering.

Advisers

Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab acts as legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Offering.

Information Document

Following publication, the Information Document containing detailed information on Aquaporin and the Offering will, subject to certain restrictions, be available at the Company's website: http://investors.aquaporin.com/investors/right-issue-2025.

Apart from any information that is incorporated in the Information Document by reference, the contents of the website of Aquaporin do not form part of the Information Document.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Lund Jakobsen, Chief Executive Officer

Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer

+45 25 63 39 90, [email protected]

About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

Forward-looking statements

