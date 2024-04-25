Aquaporin raises DKK 172 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CHINA, HONG KONG, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM A PART OF ANY OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, CHINA, HONG KONG, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Aquaporin A/S



Company announcement

No. 09/2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaporin A/S (ticker: AQP) ("Aquaporin" or the "Company") today announces the results of the rights issue announced on April 5, 2024 (the "Offering" or the "Rights Issue") offering new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each (the "New Shares") at a subscription price of DKK 14 per New Share with pre-emptive subscription rights (the "Pre-emptive Rights") for the Company's existing shareholders. Reference is made to company announcement 07/2024 published by the Company on April 5, 2024.

12,311,477 New Shares have been subscribed for in the Rights Issue raising total gross proceeds to the Company of DKK 172.4 million, thereby enabling the Company to deliver on its business plan with the objective of achieving profitability on a quarterly basis in the coming two to three years.

"We are extremely pleased with the successful outcome of the rights issue, raising gross proceeds of DKK 172 million. We are grateful for the strong support which enables us to continue the development of our cutting-edge water purification innovations and to continue on our mission to protect the Earth's most vital resource – water," says Matt Boczkowski, Chief Executive Officer of Aquaporin.

"The result of this rights issue underlines the trust and support of Aquaporin by many of our shareholders. This new capital strengthens our ability to execute on our long-term strategy and facilitates the road to profitability within a few years," says Niels Heering, Chair of the Board of Directors of Aquaporin.

Highlights of the Offering:

The Company has secured total gross proceeds of DKK 172.4 million through the Offering

through the Offering 12,311,477 New Shares have been subscribed for by exercise of Pre-emptive Rights and under guarantee commitments and applications for New Shares not subscribed for by exercise of Pre-emptive Rights (the "Remaining Shares")

Guarantee commitments from each of Circulus, a sub-fund of Coeli SICAV I, VP Capital N.V., and a member of the Executive Management, to the extent not fulfilled through acquisition and exercise of Pre-emptive Rights, and applications for Remaining Shares have been allocated in full.

Below is an overview of the subscriptions of New Shares by certain members of the board of directors and executive management:

Name Number of New Shares subscribed for in the Offering Board of directors

Niels Heering 38,312 Søren Bjørn Hansen(1) 66,666 Anne Broeng(2) 9,988 Anupam Bhargava 666 Lars Hansen 12,001 Peter Holme Jensen(3) 35,715



Executive management

Maciej Boczkowski 11,666 Klaus Juhl Wulff 11,000 Joerg Hess 6,133 (1) Søren Bjørn Hansen has subscribed for New Shares personally and through his wholly-owned company Silver Bear Holdings ApS .(2) Anne Broeng has subscribed for New Shares through Nijac Holding ApS. (3) Peter Holme Jensen is not currently a member of the Company's board of directors. Peter Holme Jensen is nominated by the board of directors for election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting on April 29, 2024.

Timetable:

The Company expects to complete the Offering on April 29, 2024 after receipt of all subscription amounts, upon which the capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority.

As soon as possible after registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority, the New Shares are to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the existing ISIN code for the Company's existing shares, DK0061555109, expectedly on April 30, 2024.

The temporary ISIN code is expected to be merged with the existing ISIN code on May 1, 2024 after 5:59 p.m. CEST.

As stated in company announcement 07/2024 published on April 5, 2024, the Offering may be withdrawn by the Company at any time before registration of the capital increase relating to the Offering with the Danish Business Authority. Any withdrawal of the Offering, if relevant, will be announced as a company announcement through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The full terms and conditions of the Offering are included in the Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with the Offering.

Advisers in the Offering

Danske Bank A/S acts as Global Coordinator in the Offering. Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab acts as legal adviser to the Company. Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab acts as legal adviser to the Global Coordinator.

For further information, please contact:

Niels Heering, Chair of the Board of Directors

Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer

+45 25 63 39 90, [email protected]

About Aquaporin A/S

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this company announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions, as well as other statements regarding future events or prospects. Specifically, this company announcement includes information with respect to projections, estimates, and targets that also constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this company announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, and other important factors include, among others: Limited experience in commercialization of the Company's products, failure to successfully implement strategies, dependence on third parties for manufacturing certain product components and the supply of certain raw materials, manufacturing disruptions, strategic collaboration, protection of the Company's intellectual property rights and other risks disclosed in Aquaporin's annual reports, prospectuses and company announcements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations, projections, estimates, and targets expressed or implied in this company announcement by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this company announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Aquaporin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

