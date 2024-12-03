Aquarion Water Company Completes the Purchase of Ansonia, CT Municipal Wastewater System

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquarion Water Company today announced it has completed the purchase of the City of Ansonia's municipal wastewater system. The purchase marks the largest privatization of a municipal wastewater system in New England.

"We are delighted to welcome Ansonia residents and businesses to the Aquarion family," said Donald Morrissey, President of Aquarion Water Company. "We look forward to providing our newest customers with outstanding customer service and a long-term commitment to protecting the environment."

(L to R): John Marini, Corporation Counsel - City of Ansonia; Danielle Morrison, Wastewater Operations Manager - Aquarion Water Company; David Cassetti, Mayor - City of Ansonia; Donald Morrissey, President - Aquarion Water Company; Sheila O’Malley, Economic Development Director - City of Ansonia; Adam Simonsen - Business Development Director - Aquarion Water Company

"The sale of the wastewater system is another step in the revitalization of Ansonia and will allow the City to focus on and fully fund our core strengths of public safety, education, and economic development while stabilizing both sewer and tax rates for years to come," said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti.

The $41 million transaction includes a commitment from Aquarion to invest an additional $15 million in infrastructure improvements over its first five years of ownership. The system serves 5,800 customer connections in Ansonia. Aquarion currently provides water service to many of the communities surrounding Ansonia, including Derby, Seymour, Oxford, Beacon Falls, and Shelton. Since 2011, Aquarion has integrated 91 water and wastewater systems. Many of these transactions involved municipal systems, including purchases of systems owned by the City of Derby and the Towns of Canaan, Marlborough, New Fairfield, and New Hartford.

Under Aquarion ownership, customers will have new options for bill payment, including online, by phone, mail, or in-person at convenient payment locations.

About Aquarion Water Company:

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply and wastewater treatment company for more than 780,000 people in 73 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It is the largest privately-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, CT, Aquarion has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.

