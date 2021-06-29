Aquarium Friend Reveals 78.6% of Parents Spend $25 or Less Per Month on their Kid's Aquarium in New Aquariums for Kids Study

SEATTLE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 78.6% of parents report spending $25 or less per month on their child's aquarium, according to a new study by Aquarium Friend .

The survey also found that aquariums for children don't require a large time commitment. 68.7% of parents report spending four hours or less per month on the aquarium.

The Aquarium Friend survey polled a sample of 547 parents from all over the world. The survey was conducted online in April 2021.

The Fish Tanks for Kids Survey investigated demographics, time and money commitments, favorite fish species for children, and primary benefits and drawbacks of pet ownership for children.

Smaller aquariums are more popular for children: The survey found that 71.6% of parents purchased tanks that were 20 gallons or less. The most popular sizes were 5 gallons (17%), 10 gallons (27.2%), and 20 gallons (14.8%).

Aquarium purchases typically occur between ages four and ten: 52.6% of aquarium purchases occur when the child is between four and ten years of age. Aquarium purchases sharply decrease as children approach teenage status with only 6.2% of purchases for children over the age of 16.

Aquariums are an intergenerational hobby: 70.7% of parents who purchased an aquarium for their child had an aquarium when they were growing up.

Fish tanks are affordable pets for children: 80.5% of parents spent less than $300 to get their kid's aquarium up and running.

Bettas and guppies reign as the most popular kid's fish species: Bettas (32.9%) and guppies (27.4%) dominate as the most popular species of fish for kids. Neon Tetras (16.6%), Mollies (14.2%), and Angelfish (7%) are also popular choices.

"Teaching responsibility" is primary driver for tank purchase: Most parents cite "teaching responsibility" as the primary reason for getting a fish tank for their child. However, responsibility doesn't mean responsibility for all of the care. 70.8% of parents don't intend for the child to be responsible for the fish tank.

Complete Survey Results: https://www.aquariumfriend.com/fish-tanks-for-kids-survey/

Study Methodology

The study sampled 547 parents globally. Respondents were spread throughout the world (77.4% based in North America, 10% in Europe, 3.3% in Asia, 5.1% in Australia and New Zealand, 3.5% in Africa, and 0.7% in South America).

Aquarium Friend is a website for all levels of aquarists to learn about the fish, plants, and equipment needed to start, maintain, improve, and enjoy your aquarium.

