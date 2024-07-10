Aquasight Achieves AWS Smart City and Public Sector Competencies, Leading Innovation in Smart Water Solutions

TROY, Mich., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquasight, a leader in smart water solutions, announces its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Smart City and Public Sector Competencies. This prestigious recognition establishes Aquasight as the sole U.S.-based digital water technology company dedicated exclusively to the water and wastewater sector to earn these distinctions.

The AWS Smart City Competency highlights Aquasight's capability in deploying cutting-edge solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) that enhance city livability and sustainability. This competency is awarded to AWS partners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering solutions that transform urban environments into more efficient, accessible, and citizen-focused communities.

"Achieving the AWS Smart City Competency showcases our commitment to making cities smarter and more sustainable," said Mahesh Lunani, CEO of Aquasight. "Our focused approach on water and wastewater management enables us to provide unparalleled expertise and innovative cyber secure solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our communities."

The AWS Competency Partner Program has rigorously assessed Aquasight's digital real-time AI infrastructure, purpose-built for the water and wastewater industry, along with its proven customer deployments. Aquasight's achievement validates its technical acumen and effective implementation, bringing smart water solutions to utilities. This recognition highlights Aquasight's ability to enhance service delivery, drive efficiency, and optimize both O&M and capital costs.

"We are grateful to AWS for this recognition and are excited to continue our collaboration with our utility partners, bringing them onto a 21st-century platform," added Lunani. Aquasight's recognition marks a significant milestone in its journey toward digitizing the water industry. By leveraging its industry-leading platform and AI, Aquasight makes a substantial contribution to the sustainability goals of cities across the United States and the world.

About Aquasight

Aquasight is a leader in smart water solutions, leveraging its industry-leading architecture and suite of six AI solutions. Deployed in over 125 agencies, Aquasight excels in water distribution, wastewater collection, treatment optimization, asset risk planning and capital forecasting, pump operations and maintenance, and underground virus detection and surveillance. Aquasight's mission is dedicated to delivering groundbreaking solutions to water and wastewater utilities and the communities they serve.

