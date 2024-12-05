Aquasight's Full Suite of AI-Driven Digital Twin Solutions, Including Newly MassDEP-Approved ACE™, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

TROY, Mich., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's (MassDEP) recent approval of Aquasight's ACE™ solution for CSO notification, Aquasight is excited to announce that its complete suite of AI-based digital twin solutions is now available in AWS Marketplace. MassDEP's approval highlights ACE™'s ability to meet the highest regulatory standards for NPDES permit compliance and CSO notification, offering municipalities a trusted, streamlined solution to meet environmental requirements efficiently.

Aquasight's placement in AWS Marketplace brings these state-approved tools into a digital catalog of software listings, enabling water and wastewater utilities to easily find, purchase, and deploy these cutting-edge solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The seamless integration with AWS simplifies procurement and deployment, saving time and enhancing sustainability efforts.

Aquasight's digital twin solutions deliver intelligence and optimization across the entire water cycle, empowering utilities to cut operational costs, improve compliance, and protect public health. These offerings include:

AURA ™ : Reduces non-revenue water, predicts quality, detects leaks, and simulates hydraulic conditions in real time.

: Reduces non-revenue water, predicts quality, detects leaks, and simulates hydraulic conditions in real time. AMP ™ : Provides advanced asset risk analysis, capital forecasting, and replacement decision-making for horizontal and vertical infrastructure.

APOLLO ™ : Optimizes water and wastewater treatment, cutting energy and chemical use while maintaining operational expertise.

: Optimizes water and wastewater treatment, cutting energy and chemical use while maintaining operational expertise. ACE ™ : Now MassDEP-approved, ACE ™ enables efficient sewer system management, identifies inflow and infiltration (I&I), and supports stormwater and capacity analysis.

ATLAS ™ : Offers real-time pump optimization recommendations to save energy and extend equipment life.

: Offers real-time pump optimization recommendations to save energy and extend equipment life. CEWS™: Monitors wastewater for diseases like COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza, providing early warnings to communities.

MassDEP's endorsement of ACE™, combined with the accessibility of AWS Marketplace, allows municipalities to leverage trusted, AI-driven solutions to tackle water and wastewater management challenges while achieving regulatory compliance.

"Water is one of the world's most critical and stressed resources. Our digital twin solutions give municipalities the tools to address their most pressing challenges," said Rupali Lunani, COO of Aquasight. "With AWS Marketplace, utilities can easily adopt our solutions to drive efficiency and sustainability."

Aquasight's impact is already evident among leading utilities. Terry Daniel, Deputy COO of Great Lakes Water Authority, noted, "Receiving information faster makes it more actionable. For us, it has reduced reporting time from months to the same day, allowing us to reallocate staff to other tasks."

