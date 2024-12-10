AQUASTRONG Unveils Comprehensive Pool Circulation System Solutions: From Filtration to Heating

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUASTRONG today announced the launch of its upgraded pool circulation system solutions, further expanding its product line to meet the diverse needs of pool users. Leveraging innovative technology and an extensive product portfolio, AQUASTRONG continues to make strides in pool care, offering a one-stop solution that covers everything from water filtration to temperature regulation.

Premium PSP Pool Pump Series: Tailored for Every Scenario

AQUASTRONG variable speed swimming pool pump, pool cover pump

In the pool pump category, AQUASTRONG introduces a high-end product line encompassing various models. The flagship permanent magnet variable-speed pool pump stands out for its exceptional energy efficiency, reducing power consumption by up to 80%. Additionally, the lineup includes timed models, dual-speed models, and standard models, covering horsepower ranges from 0.5 to 3. These options cater to above-ground, in-ground, and luxury outdoor pools.

"AQUASTRONG's pool pump series is designed with customer needs at the forefront. Whether for residential pools or hotel facilities, our focus is on providing more efficient and cost-effective solutions through technological innovation," said a company spokesperson.

Efficient SANF Sand Filter System: Ensuring Crystal-Clear Pool Water

For water quality management, AQUASTRONG's sand filter systems range from 12 to 26 inches, making them ideal for nearly all residential pool scenarios. With high cleaning efficiency and robust system flow, these filters maintain consistently clear pool water while significantly enhancing cleaning performance, earning widespread user acclaim.

Pool Heat Pump: Launching Soon

AQUASTRONG also announced the upcoming release of a new pool heat pump in the first quarter of 2025. Featuring advanced temperature regulation technology, the heat pump will provide users with stable and comfortable pool water temperatures, ensuring year-round pool enjoyment.

Innovative Consumables and Accessories: Expanding Choices for Users

Next year, AQUASTRONG will introduce an extensive range of consumables and accessories to further enhance customer satisfaction.

Filter Balls: Available in standard high-efficiency white and the blue Pro version with antibacterial properties, designed to meet diverse water quality management needs.

Available in standard high-efficiency white and the blue Pro version with antibacterial properties, designed to meet diverse water quality management needs. Custom Fittings: Specially molded to seamlessly integrate with the Intex system, America's leading above-ground pool brand, ensuring maximum compatibility and ease of use.

Specially molded to seamlessly integrate with the Intex system, America's leading above-ground pool brand, ensuring maximum compatibility and ease of use. Additional Accessories: Including pipes, filtration components, and pump motor covers, catering to replacement and maintenance needs.

"AQUASTRONG sees significant potential in the consumables and accessories market. As a high-frequency consumable, filter materials will not only bring greater convenience to users but also open up new growth opportunities," the spokesperson added.

Commitment to Green and Sustainable Practices

Beyond performance, AQUASTRONG integrates eco-friendly practices into the design of every product. The permanent magnet variable-speed pumps and the soon-to-be-released heat pumps incorporate energy-saving technologies, significantly reducing power consumption. The optimized design of the sand filter systems minimizes reliance on chemical agents, advancing sustainable practices in pool care.

Dedicated 7/24 Customer Support

AQUASTRONG understands that exceptional products are incomplete without exceptional service. To ensure a seamless user experience, the company offers round-the-clock, 7/24 customer support. Whether for product inquiries, technical assistance, or post-sale service, AQUASTRONG's professional team is committed to providing efficient, patient, and expert solutions.

"Our mission is not only to deliver superior products but also to establish trust and lasting relationships with our customers through outstanding service experiences," said the spokesperson.

Brand Mission: Elevating Pool Care to New Heights

As a leading brand in pool care, AQUASTRONG is driven by innovation, providing simple, efficient, and safe pool solutions. "Our mission is to make pool care easier, more eco-friendly, and more enjoyable, enabling customers to fully appreciate the value of AQUASTRONG products," the spokesperson emphasized.

About AQUASTRONG

AQUASTRONG specializes in pool care and circulation system solutions, renowned for its technological innovation and superior performance. The company's product offerings include pool pumps, filtration systems, temperature control equipment, and a wide range of consumables, serving residential, hotel, and high-end outdoor pool users.

For more information, visit the AQUASTRONG official website.

SOURCE AQUASTRONG