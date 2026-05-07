Aquatech Acquires FTS H2O to Advance Energy-Efficient Lithium Processing, Zero Liquid Discharge, and Brine Mining

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatech, a global leader in industrial water and process technology solutions, has acquired FTS H2O, a pioneer of membrane-driven brine concentration and resource recovery processes based in Oregon, USA.

The acquisition strengthens Aquatech's ability to recover valuable minerals from highly concentrated wastewater and brine sources, spanning critical minerals and lithium processing, produced water recycling, and seawater brine mining. It also bolsters Aquatech's portfolio of energy-efficient minimal and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions for its industrial customers worldwide.

FTS H2O's headquarters in Oregon will become Aquatech's global Center of Excellence for membrane-driven brine concentration and resource recovery. The acquisition furthers Aquatech's strategy of combining best-in-class technologies to deliver comprehensive, full flowsheet solutions to solve the world's most pressing water- and critical minerals-related challenges.

The acquisition adds FTS' technology portfolio, most notably its RecovOAR™ osmotically assisted reverse osmosis (OARO), OsmoBC forward osmosis (FO), and membrane brine crystallization technologies, to Aquatech's already industry-leading range of treatment solutions.

RecovOAR is the world's most rigorously proven OARO technology, enabling energy-efficient concentration of brine up to and beyond 250g/L, approximately eight times higher than seawater. It uses state-of-the-art membrane process technology to treat the most challenging and variable feed streams, encompassing monovalent, divalent, and mixed salts.

RecovOAR has been deployed at large-scale commercial installations globally for a broad range of industries including power, chemicals, produced water, semiconductors, and lithium processing.

"The FTS H2O team has built a well-deserved reputation as a true pioneer of high-recovery membrane processes with decades of experience, and we are delighted to welcome this world-class team to Aquatech. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the process solutions that our customers need to deliver high-performance brine concentration and resource recovery at scale," said Ravi Chidambaran, President & CTO at Aquatech.

"Since Aquatech's initial investment in FTS H2O in 2023, we have established a close and highly productive collaboration to embed our technologies into lithium processing, brine mining, produced water, as well as high-recovery water reuse & zero liquid discharge applications," said Keith Lampi, Managing Director at FTS H2O. "We are looking forward to working within Aquatech to continue to push the limits of membrane brine concentration, and to commercialize new forward osmosis and membrane crystallization technologies."

FTS H2O's technology offerings will be available both as part of Aquatech's full flowsheet solutions, and as licensed, pre-engineered modular treatment units.

About Aquatech

Aquatech enables the world's most recognized companies to solve complex challenges in critical minerals processing, water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge. We leverage technology leadership and innovative engineering to accelerate global progress toward solving water scarcity and ensuring critical minerals security.

Our research and development spans membrane manufacturing, performance chemicals, digital service solutions, lithium refining, and all major water & wastewater treatment technology areas. The depth and breadth of Aquatech's services, technology portfolio and project execution capabilities are grounded in a culture of performance excellence built up over four decades of industry experience, with thousands of facilities using our solutions in over 60 countries.

About FTS H2O

FTS H2O, an Aquatech company, is a pioneer in membrane process technology, and has commercialized osmotically assisted RO (OARO), forward osmosis (FO), and membrane brine crystallization technologies for industrial use. These core technologies, together with innovative process design, enable water reuse, zero liquid discharge (ZLD), brine concentration, and lithium processing to the global market at scale.

SOURCE Aquatech