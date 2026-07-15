Aquatech Announces Agreement to Acquire METICHEM

Acquisition of METICHEM will create a comprehensive Middle East and Asia-wide partner for industrial water services.

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatech has announced that it will acquire Metito Chemical Solutions ("METICHEM"), a UAE-based leader in advanced water treatment chemicals and operations & maintenance (O&M) services across industrial, municipal, and institutional markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. METICHEM will continue to operate as a standalone business within Aquatech's global services division.

Drawing on seven decades of technical and operational experience built up by Metito's operations and maintenance business, METICHEM's seasoned workforce and outstanding customer service have seen it rapidly emerge as a regional leader in water services for industrial, commercial, and municipal clients. Today, METICHEM offers a comprehensive portfolio of performance chemicals and full-scope O&M expertise, with 700 employees and service contracts executed across 46 countries.

The acquisition expands Aquatech's ability to deliver complete water lifecycle solutions, spanning chemicals, digital optimization, and long-term plant performance to industrial customers worldwide. Integrating METICHEM's specialty chemical programs and O&M capabilities allows us to deliver more complete, data-driven solutions that enhance uptime and reduce total water cost.

"This acquisition unites two companies that share the same vision: to optimize water systems through innovation, safety, and performance excellence," said Devesh Sharma, CEO at Aquatech. "Their strong presence across the Middle East and Asia, combined with our global water technology and digital platforms, will enable our industrial water customers to maximize efficiency, reliability, and sustainability at any site, no matter how big or small."

"METICHEM will play a critical role within Aquatech's services business as we continue to scale our global capabilities," said Andrew Parke, Executive Vice President for Services at Aquatech. "This integration reflects a deliberate strategy to enhance how we support customers by bringing together deep regional expertise and global delivery to drive performance, reliability, and long-term value."

"We are thrilled to be part of Aquatech. This merger further expands our technical offering and accelerates our mission to deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable water solutions," said Mike Abla, Managing Director at METICHEM. "Together, we combine advanced water treatment technologies and operational excellence to help our clients operate with confidence and achieve their environmental and operational goals."

The acquisition bolsters Aquatech's existing operations in the region, which include a decades-long presence in India and the recent acquisition of Singapore-based Century Water, creating a leading water services partner for industrial water users across Asia and the Middle East.

About Aquatech

Aquatech enables the world's most recognized companies to solve complex challenges in critical minerals processing, water reuse, desalination, and minimal and zero liquid discharge. We leverage technology leadership and innovative engineering to accelerate global progress toward solving water scarcity and ensuring critical minerals security.

Our research and development spans membrane manufacturing, performance chemicals, digital service solutions, lithium refining, and all major water & wastewater treatment technology areas. The depth and breadth of Aquatech's services, technology portfolio, and project execution capabilities are grounded in a culture of performance excellence built up over four decades of industry experience, with thousands of facilities using our solutions in over 60 countries.

www.aquatech.com

About METICHEM

METICHEM, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is a leading water-treatment company providing specialty chemicals, engineered systems, and operations & maintenance services. With a presence across more than 40 countries, METICHEM serves industrial, municipal, and commercial clients in sectors including district cooling, power generation, primary metals, fertilizers, food processing, and oil & gas. The company's solutions include advanced treatment programs for boilers, cooling systems, reverse osmosis, and wastewater, supported by on-site services, digital monitoring and control tools, and performance optimization.

www.metichem.com

SOURCE Aquatech