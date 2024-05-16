AquaTech Eco Consultants Celebrates 10 Years of Environmental Excellence and Aquatic Restoration Expertise

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based AquaTech Eco Consultants proudly announces the celebration of its 10-year anniversary on May 16, 2024.

Since 2014, AquaTech has been a beacon of environmental stewardship dedicated to safeguarding aquatic ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices. Founded by Beau Williams, AquaTech has amassed more than two decades of expertise in the field, making significant contributions to marine conservation efforts throughout the coastal United States.

Throughout its journey, AquaTech has been instrumental in hundreds of successful groundbreaking projects restoring thousands of acres while demonstrating a commitment to excellence and innovation. As the company commemorates its tenth year, it reflects on the legacy of successful projects, environmental leadership, and impactful initiatives.

Key highlights of AquaTech Eco Consultants' achievements over the past decade include:

Seagrass Expertise: Founder Beau Williams brings more than two decades of unparalleled expertise in seagrass ecology and conservation. His dedication and knowledge have been instrumental in guiding AquaTech's efforts to preserve and restore aquatic habitats worldwide.





brings more than two decades of unparalleled expertise in seagrass ecology and conservation. His dedication and knowledge have been instrumental in guiding AquaTech's efforts to preserve and restore aquatic habitats worldwide. Largest Successful Seagrass Transplanting Project in the State of Texas (Port of Corpus Christi ): AquaTech's pioneering efforts in habitat restoration have led to the successful completion of the largest seagrass transplanting project in Texas , further solidifying its reputation as a leader in marine restoration.





(Port of ): AquaTech's pioneering efforts in habitat restoration have led to the successful completion of the largest seagrass transplanting project in , further solidifying its reputation as a leader in marine restoration. Over 1.5 million Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Planting Units Installed Around the State of Florida : AquaTech's commitment to aquatic restoration has resulted in the installation of over 1.5 million SAV planting units across Florida , contributing significantly to the health and resilience of aquatic ecosystems.





: AquaTech's commitment to aquatic restoration has resulted in the installation of over 1.5 million SAV planting units across , contributing significantly to the health and resilience of aquatic ecosystems. Restoration Of Lake Apopka: In collaboration with local stakeholders, AquaTech has planted more than 110 acres of submerged aquatic vegetation in Lake Apopka, promoting biodiversity and enhancing water quality in one of Florida's largest lakes.





largest lakes. More than 100 Tons of Recycled Oyster Shells Collected from Two Tampa Waterfront Restaurants (Ulele and Rick's on the River): AquaTech's dedication to sustainable practices is evident in its partnership with Tampa waterfront restaurants to collect over 100 tons of recycled oyster shells, supporting oyster reef restoration efforts and promoting circular economy principles.

Beau Williams, Founder and CEO of AquaTech Eco Consultants, said AquaTech Eco Consultants is honored to celebrate a decade in aquatic restoration leadership and expertise.

"Our 10-year anniversary is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to making a positive impact on aquatic ecosystems worldwide," he said.

As AquaTech enters its next chapter, the company remains steadfast in its mission to protect and restore aquatic ecosystems, guided by Williams' unparalleled expertise and a history of environmental excellence.

For more information about AquaTech Eco Consultants and its environmental initiatives, please visit www.aquatecheco.com.

About AquaTech Eco Consultants:

AquaTech Eco Consultants is the leading environmental consulting firm dedicated to preserving and restoring aquatic ecosystems through innovative solutions and collaborative partnerships. With a focus on habitat restoration, water quality improvement, and sustainable environmental practices, AquaTech works tirelessly to protect our planet's vital aquatic resources for future generations. Visit www.aquatecheco.com to learn more.

