Aquatech pioneer Umitron closes S$11.2mil investment to lead sustainable development of aquaculture through technology.

-- Increase in world protein demand

The United Nations the world's population Prospects forecast that population might grow in 9.7billion in 2050.,

Along with population growth, world is facing increasing demand for protein which is one of the most important nutrients constituting, biggest shares for human body except for water. Especially Asian are becoming more keen on healthy diet, and demand for animal protein in entire food continues to expand.

* United Nations World Population Prospects, the 2010 Revision

-- Aquaculture gains global attention*

Demand for protein increases, but the area of cultivated land food production and the yield per unit area are limited. Also, the expansion of agriculture, factory and city has led to useage of more freshwater resources. Land animals such as cattle, pigs, and chickens have been farmed by human hands for thousands of years, while marine fish are still being supplied by capturing. For those reasons, marine-aquaculture industry is growing rapidly now.

-- Solve aquaculture issues with technology

Biggest challenge faced by the growing aquaculture industry is optimization of feeding. The aquaculture feeding cost shares more than 50% of total production one. In addition, overfeeding beyond the amount required for fish appetite causes water problem such as eutrophication of the ocean and red tide. Umitron provide technology to optimize feeding in aquaculture and reduce environmental risk.

umitron | install Sustainable Aquaculture on Earth

Umitron (umitron.com) is data company for aquaculture, based in Singapore (HQ) and Japan (R&D HQ). We develop computerized sustainable aquaculture model by using technology such as IoT, satellite remote sensing and AI. In June 2017, we released "UmiGarden" as the 1st product, feed optimization in aquaculture by fish school analysis. Umitron is here to "install Sustainable Aquaculture on Earth" and improve safety, eco-friendly, stable supply of aquatic resources and work environment in aquaculture by technology.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquatech-pioneer-umitron-closes-s11-2mil-investment-to-lead-sustainable-development-of-aquaculture-through-technology-300670136.html

SOURCE Umitron

Related Links

http://umitron.com

