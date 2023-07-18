AQUATECH PROCESS TECHNOLOGY SELECTED FOR 1POINTFIVE'S INAUGURAL DIRECT AIR CAPTURE (DAC) FACILITY, STRATOS

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatech announces that its evaporation process technology has been chosen for a key service within 1PointFive's groundbreaking direct air capture (DAC) plant, Stratos, located in the U.S. Permian Basin in Texas. This will support 1PointFive's carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) goals at its Stratos plant, underscoring Aquatech's commitment to the green energy transition and circular economy.

Stratos is expected to capture up to 500,000 metric tons of CO2 annually when fully operational, making it the world's largest plant of its kind. Aquatech's advanced evaporation process technology, known for its efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, will extract water from the carbon sorbent solution. This innovative technology controls the quality of the carbon sorbent solution used to capture carbon from the air, maximizing its capturing capacity and minimizing energy consumption.  

"We are proud to contribute our technology to 1PointFive's first DAC plant and support their plans for industrial-scale carbon removal. Our Applied Testing and Development Center was instrumental in benchmarking and optimizing process performance for efficient carbon capture," said Patrick Randall, Director of Project Development for Aquatech. "This exemplifies our commitment to working closely with our customers to develop innovative solutions that enable the transition to a low-carbon economy by providing the lowest total cost of operation for the system."

About Aquatech
At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com.

