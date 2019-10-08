AquaTelligent Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for a Simple and Smart Shower Add-on, that Saves up to 40% Water, Energy, Costs and CO2

MUNICH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Why? Do you know how much your shower consumes? Showers are one of the most expensive devices in your house. They use significant amounts of water and energy and can cost hundreds of dollars making up to 25% of your yearly water and energy bill. However almost nobody knows how much warm water their shower consumes, how much energy is needed to heat up that water nor the equivalent CO2 emissions.

Save up to 40% water, energy, costs & CO2 with AquaTelligent, the smart add-on that fits every shower. Almost nobody know how much the shower uses, but it can be up to 25% of the yearly water and energy consumption. Showers can cost hundreds of dollars every year. Take control with the insights, notifications and smart tools of the AquaTelligent. Measure how much water and energy your shower uses and take action. AquaTelligent comes with many features. It is powered by the water flow so no batteries are needed. It connects to the AquaTelligent App on your smartphone which provides insights, the ability to set customizable goals including light and sound notification and you can score rewards to save even more.

Who? AquaTelligent, an international Munich based start-up, was founded by Eike Kottkamp, Laurent Estourgie and Martin Woywod with the mission to help users take control of their wasteful showers. Co-founder Laurent Estourgie asks: "Why can't we simply measure our expensive showers and take direct action?". He adds: "Did you know that the energy used in one shower can charge your cell phone 115 times?".

How? AquaTelligent gives you the tools to save almost half of your showers' water and energy consumption. The device measures the water and energy consumption of your shower, lets you set the exact amount of water you want to use and allows you to set personal goals with light and sound notifications. It can even tell you when your shower is warm. Co-founder Martin Woywod: "Use our AquaTelligent App to see how much water, energy and money you or your family used. Want to save even more? Score in App rewards or challenge others. Batteries? No need, the device is powered by the water flowing through it."

How much can you save for yourself and the environment? The average shower duration is 8 minutes. A household of 4 using a shower equipped with an AquaTelligent can save 50.000 Liters or 13,300 Gallons every year. Depending on the heating source and the water and energy costs, their yearly savings range from 200 to 600 dollars and 400 to 1600 kg or 800 to 3200 lbs. of CO2 emissions. Equivalent to planting between 20 and 80 trees per year. Co-founder Eike Kottkamp says: "The AquaTelligent pays for itself within one year, making it a great way to save money and to reduce your CO2 emissions."

When? On September 30th AquaTelligent launched its 30 day crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise 120.000 USD to help bring its unique, autonomous, smart, yet simple add-on for the shower to life.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aquatelligent/aquatelligent-your-smart-shower-add-on-saving-40

