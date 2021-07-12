Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Records a CAGR of over 4.71% through 2021-2025|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADDCON GmbH, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Prairie AquaTech, and Ridley Corp. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the production of nutrient-rich, aquatic-based food and increasing focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities, a growing inclination toward vegan food may impede the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market is segmented as below:

Market Landscape

Fishes



Crustaceans



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



South America



North America



MEA

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the aquatic feed ingredients and products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADDCON GmbH, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Prairie AquaTech, and Ridley Corp. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market size

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market trends

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market industry analysis

The expansion of aquatic farms is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing inclination toward vegan food may threaten the growth of the market.

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aquatic feed ingredients and products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquatic feed ingredients and products market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Species

Market segments

Comparison by Species

Fishes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Crustaceans - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Species

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADDCON GmbH

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Beneo GmbH

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Cargill Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Prairie AquaTech

Ridley Corp. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

