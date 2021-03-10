Aquatic Herbicides Market to Grow by USD 149.44 Million During 2021-2025|Growing Demand for Improving Water Quality to Boost Growth |Technavio

Ponds and lakes consist of a variety of native aquatic plants that act as a food source for aquatic fish. The growth of aquatic weeds can reduce fish production and increase the decomposition of plants which negatively affects the quality of water and the availability of food to the fish. Aquatic herbicides are one of the suitable solutions that ensure efficient weed management to improve water quality. Aquatic herbicides help reduce the abundance of weeds by killing them or by controlling the growth. Also, they control the growth of aquatic weeds. Hence, the impact of aquatic herbicides on water quality and weed management is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the availability of new product combinations of aquatic herbicides will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Aquatic Herbicides Market: Availability of new product combinations of aquatic herbicides

The growing end-user inclination toward aquatic weed management has encouraged many vendors to label new variants of aquatic herbicides. Through labeling new variants of aquatic herbicides, the vendors can expand their product offerings and increase their market share in the global aquatic herbicides market. ProcellaCOR is a selective aquatic herbicide for the management of aquatic weeds. The company also claims that it is the first non-copper aquatic herbicide for aquatic treatments without any restriction on water consumption and other applications. Hence, the introduction of new variants of aquatic herbicides may increase the sales of aquatic herbicides, thereby accelerating the growth momentum of the global aquatic herbicides market during the forecast period.

"The need to maintain the required water quality in ponds, lakes, and rivers and the need to reduce the growth of such aquatic weeds will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Aquatic Herbicides Market: Major Vendors

ADAMA Ltd.

Airmax Inc.

Albaugh LLC

Aquacide Co.

BASF SE

Aquatic Herbicides Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the aquatic herbicides market by product (Selective aquatic herbicides and Non-selective aquatic herbicides) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the aquatic herbicides market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as growing end-user inclination toward safe agrochemicals in the aquatic environment.

