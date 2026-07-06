Aquatic Safety Research Group Launches New Online Certification Platform to Help Aquatic Facilities Reduce Risk and Prevent Drowning Incidents

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatic Safety Research Group (ASRG) today announced the launch of its new online certification platform, providing practical, research-based aquatic safety training for aquatic professionals, property managers, hotels, apartment communities, homeowner associations, schools, camps, and aquatic facilities.

Built upon decades of aquatic safety research and field experience, the new platform delivers self-paced certification courses focused on preventing incidents before they occur.

Online Aquatic Safety Certifications for Pools, Hotels, Apartments & Aquatic Facilities

The initial course catalog includes:

Swim at Your Own Risk Pool Safety Certification

Five Minute Scanning Strategy Certification

Shallow Water Blackout Certification

Disappearing Dummies Certification

Each certification combines practical instruction, real-world examples, downloadable resources, knowledge assessments, and a personalized Certificate of Completion.

"Many aquatic incidents are preventable," said Dr. Tom Griffiths, founder of Aquatic Safety Research Group. "Our goal is to provide professionals with practical tools they can immediately apply to create safer aquatic environments."

The platform emphasizes proactive risk management, improved surveillance, emergency preparedness, water safety education, operational best practices, and facility risk reduction.

According to Dr. Rachel Griffiths, the courses were intentionally designed to be practical and immediately applicable.

"We wanted every participant to leave each course with actionable knowledge... not just theory. The downloadable resources, checklists, and real-world scenarios are designed to help facilities improve safety from day one."

Each course is available online and may be completed at the participant's own pace.

Additional certification programs covering aquatic operations, emergency response, supervision, and specialized safety topics are currently in development.

To learn more or explore the available certifications, visit:

https://courses.aquaticsafetygroup.com

About Aquatic Safety Research Group

Aquatic Safety Research Group (ASRG) is dedicated to reducing disability and drowning at aquatic facilities while enhancing the swimming experience through research, education, consulting, and innovative aquatic safety programs.

Founded by renowned aquatic safety expert Dr. Tom Griffiths and supported by Dr. Rachel Griffiths, ASRG works with aquatic facilities throughout the United States and internationally to improve aquatic safety through practical, evidence-based solutions.

Media Contact

Aquatic Safety Research Group

1632 Glenwood Circle

State College, PA 16803

(267) 217-3006

[email protected]

www.aquaticsafetygroup.com

SOURCE Aquatic Safety Research Group