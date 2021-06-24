Aquatic Vegetation Removal Workboat Company, Weedoo, Thrives Amid Pandemic Due to Mechanical Innovations by CEO, Tara Lordi

Raised in New York's Hudson Valley, Lordi's appreciation for clean, healthy water has had a "logical" progression. She was one of the first to pioneer the disqualification logic platforms for the banking industry. She was also instrumental in the introduction of Building Information Modeling, or BIM. BIM has changed the way the entire construction industry functions through digital imagery and calculated modeling. What does this have to do with boats? Plenty.

Lordi redirected her high-tech skills to assist with her environmental concerns with Weedoo Workboats. She and her team are taking Weedoo to the next level, innovating their machinery and educating the public on the ecological advantages of mechanical harvesting over herbicide treatments of lakes and waterways. As an added advantage, these boats are uniquely compact and maneuverable with the stability of harvesters several times their size.

Just as important as the equipment is the team behind each workboat. Even during the pandemic, Weedoo not only remained "afloat," but actually thrived due to mechanical and marketing innovations. Lordi makes it a priority to ensure everyone who works at Weedoo feels like a part of the company. According to her, "It's not just parts, it's hearts." The Weedoo crew is a close-knit group who take pride in each and every product. As she puts it, "It's important to have a productive team and just as important to have a happy one."

The formula seems to be working. Weedoo Workboats are in high demand and found in hundreds of waterways throughout the US and international waters. And with growing environmental priorities, Weedoo can-do when it comes to cleaning aquatic vegetation effectively and safely.

Contact:

Bobby O'Shields

561-204-5765

https://www.weedooboats.com

SOURCE Weedoo Workboats

Related Links

http://www.weedooboats.com

