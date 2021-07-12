Aquatica Orlando Named Best Outdoor Waterpark in the Country by USA Today 10Best Reader's Poll for the Second Time!

ORLANDO, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in recent years, Aquatica Orlando has claimed the top spot in the USA Today 10Best Reader's poll. The park took the top honor in 2021 beating out the competition and solidifying the waterpark's reputation as the best waterpark in the United States.

"Aquatica Orlando is home to more thrilling waterslides than any other waterpark in Orlando, boasting new attractions annually including the opening this year of the world's tallest—and Florida's only—dueling waterslide, Riptide Race," said Park Vice President Brad Gilmore. "We are honored to be recognized by USA Today readers from all over the country who have visited the park and rank it as their favorite."

Best Way to Play

The best way to experience everything at Aquatica Orlando is with an Annual Pass, with great benefit options including free parking, free guest tickets and more. Guests can take advantage of Aquatica's July 4 sale—now extended to July 11—to save up to 35% on tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes. The deep discounts and limited-time prices are only available for a limited time.

About Aquatica Orlando

From high-speed water slides and exhilarating wave pools, to tranquil beaches, Aquatica, voted USA's #1 waterpark, delights all ages and interests. This one-of-a-kind waterpark is home to some of the world's most thrilling water rides, featuring 48 slides, rivers and lagoons and 84,000 square feet of sparkling white, sandy beaches. Aquatica, SeaWorld's Waterpark®, offers exclusive attractions that promise unlimited fun, sending guests on amazing adventures.

