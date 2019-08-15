AquaVault Announces Investment Opportunity After Landing Shark Tank Deal

Aquavault went from $87,000 in sales when pitching on Shark Tank to now generating millions a year with global sales. After the founders (three college buddies) were robbed while going for a swim, they decided to patent a product that provides a solution to an age-old problem affecting countless people around the world, "Where do I hide my valuables when going for a swim?" Their robbery induced the creation of the Portable Safe for lounge chairs.

AquaVault has managed to successfully align themselves with some of the most sought after retailers in the nation including Disney World, Bed Bath and Beyond, Bass Pro Shops and MSC Cruise Lines.

Aside from having a strong concentration at many of the most prominent hotels in South Beach, they can also be seen at various theme parks, water parks and hotels around the world. In addition, they have frequently been invited to sponsor/ participate in some of the most elite celebrity golfing events including Mike Tyson, Julius "Dr. J" Erving and Alonzo Mourning. They have appeared in some of the largest media outlets including Good Morning America, The Today Show, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Fox News. They have strategically amassed a portfolio of patents while continuously filing new ones to further insulate their products from competition.

AquaVault's original vision was to invent a portable safe for lounge chairs but it quickly became apparent that there were many additional applications including closet rods, bicycles, golf carts, strollers and boat railings. AquaVault decided to take a creative approach and offer the general public a chance to get behind them as brand ambassadors and invest in their business. They are currently developing/patenting several new products in the security world that have the potential to be even more revolutionary than their original Portable Safe. "We believe this is just the beginning and we have barely scratched the surface."- Jonathan Kinas. Click here to view the campaign.

