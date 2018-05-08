AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit

June 6, 2018

Presentation – June 6th at 2:45 p.m. Local Time

Chicago, Illinois

4th Annual ROTH London Conference

June 19-20, 2018

London, England

Members of the management team will be meeting with institutional investors at the Deutsche Bank and ROTH conferences. Investors who are interested in setting up a meeting may contact AquaVenture Investor Relations or their Deutsche Bank or ROTH conference representatives.

About AquaVenture:

AquaVenture is a multinational provider of WAAS™ solutions that provide customers a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water primarily under long-term contracts that minimize capital investment by the customer. AquaVenture is composed of two operating platforms: Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, or POU, filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and Seven Seas Water, a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions, providing more than 8.5 billion gallons of potable, high purity industrial grade and ultra-pure water per year to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

Investor Contact:

investors@aquaventure.com

855-278-WAAS

