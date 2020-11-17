Aquaverve Experiences Significant Uptick in Sales of New Touchless Water Coolers

WEST CREEK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaverve, a leading water cooler supplier in North America, today announced record touchless water cooler sales since the launch of its touchless water coolers in August. Founded to offer the highest quality water coolers and water dispensers for homes, schools and businesses, Aquaverve created these water coolers to address the need to promote safer environments for consumers and businesses amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Oceanik Touchless Water Cooler Pacifik Touchless Water Cooler

In September, the touchless units made up 50% of all new orders for Aquaverve. Hotel giants, large corporations and multiple public and private school systems have purchased significant quantities of touchless coolers to serve employees, guests and customers more safely. Due to the high demand, customers are encouraged to take action early.

"At Aquaverve, we adapted our production to meet consumer needs amid the pandemic providing a product that helps promote a safer environment for businesses, schools and gyms," said Aquaverve President Mike Goldman. "Our touchless coolers are perfect for health and fitness clubs as wells as offices and homes – anywhere safety, durability and reliability are essential."

Designed to improve health and sanitation, the new touchless water coolers have a foot pedal activation that allows users to dispense water into glasses or bottles with zero contact. In a pandemic where germs and risk of contamination are top of mind, this is a product that employees, customers, staff and visitors don't have to touch.

Aquaverve developed multiple models of touchless water coolers – the Oceanik Touchless Bottleless Cooler and the Pacifik Touchless Cooler, available in both bottled and bottleless configurations. Cooler customization is also available allowing customers to select specific colors or request company branding with logos and vinyl overlays.

The touchless water coolers join Aquaverve's popular bottled and bottleless water coolers as well as other commercial products including sanitary wipes and dispensers, ice machines, umbrella stands and more.

To learn more about Aquaverve, or purchase a watercooler, visit www.aquaverve.com.

